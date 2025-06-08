Tom Sainsbury And The Dynamotion Misfits Are Home For Christmas

Photo/Supplied.

Auckland’s baddest, booty-shaking, big-hearted dance-comedy maniacs, Dynamotion, are back to wreak merry havoc on your holidays with A Christmas Crisis — burning up the floor in Q Theatre from 10 – 20 December.

It’s festive season, baby — and everything’s falling apart. Mr and Mrs Claus are headed for splitsville. Ashleigh’s Christmas Cupcake Shoppe is teetering on the edge. The elves are cracking under the pressure of soulless consumerism. Oh, and the North Pole? Melting faster than a snowman in a sauna. Looks like it’s time for a Christmas miracle — Dynamotion style.

From the brilliantly twisted minds of Tom Sainsbury and Lara Fischel-Chisholm comes a full-blown, high-kicking, sleigh-sliding, disco-ball-drenched Christmas spectacular packed with interpretive dance, chaotic energy, and enough tinsel to choke a reindeer.

Starring some of New Zealand’s funniest, fiercest, and naughtiest performers — including Tom Sainsbury, Chris Parker, Kate Simmonds, Harry McNaughton, Liv Tennet, Karamia Muller, Lara Fischel-Chisholm, Jennie Robertson, and a whole sleighful of Dynamotion misfits — A Christmas Crisis is here to serve your silly season (or at least distract you from it for 90 minutes).

Since bursting onto the scene in 2012 with Terror Island Dynamotion have been putting the "fun" back in "funk" — and also "fundamentally questioning what dance theatre even is." These legends invented dacting (dramatic acting + interpretive dance) and have built a cult following for their gloriously silly, ridiculously clever full-length shows that are part dance party, part fever dream, and 100% joy.

They’ve been praised by Metro, Theatreview, Theatrescenes, and probably your mate from Pilates who went once and hasn’t shut up about it since.

"A high-adrenaline production full of thumping dance tracks, inspired and very clever choreography and wall-to-wall laughter." – Andrew Whiteside (The Children of Sacred Valley)

"The dance numbers are terrific… extremely clever and very, very silly." – Theatrescenes

"Dynamotion is dynamite indeed." – Theatreview

Dynamotion’s original dance comedy works have become a staple of the Auckland theatre calendar, with 10 full-length productions to their name. They’ve presented at the NZ International Comedy Festival, the Body Festival in Christchurch, and Tempo.

Their last show sold out after one Facebook post! So get booking. Yule be glad you did.

A CHRISTMAS CRISIS plays:

Show Dates: 10 – 20 December 2025

Q Theatre, Rangatira

Tickets on sale now at www.qtheatre.co.nz

