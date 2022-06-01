Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland-Based RACING Perform Live

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 11:14 am
Press Release: Banished Music

Just because it’s been too long, Auckland-based four piece RACING are stepping out for three intimate shows this winter to fire up the the engine for the first time in 2022.

Following on from their Bang Bang Fridays where the band have released new singles In Silver and High For My Lovers from their forthcoming album, as well as B sides Aqua Boogie and Suburban Dancing , RACING are ready to be out on the road again.

RACING, take rock and roll and inject it with a chemical haze so potent the listener is left both pleased and punished. Once likened to “the thoughts of a crocodile in flood season”, the band crafts a swirling sea of groove and hypnosis into rock anthems drenched in weird tropical dance music.

RACING is made up of long-time collaborators Ed Knowles (vocals) and Sven Pettersen (guitar); two crucial parts to the colossus that was The Checks and Daniel Barrett (Bass) formerly of Sherpa and Izaak Houston (Drums) formerly of Space Creeps.

 

WINTER TOUR 2022

Thursday June 30 - Totara St. Mount Maunganui
Friday July 1st - Paisley Stage, Napier
Saturday July 2nd - The Thirsty Dog, Auckland

Tickets from Banished Music
On sale 9am, Friday June 3

Tickets on sale from Banished Music now.

 

ENDS

 

For more information and press opportunities in relation to RACING, please contact: Kylie Leggoe - Great NZ Publicity Greatnzpublicity@gmail.com / 0226434439

