First-ever Cult Icon Awards – Favourite Places To Eat & Drink As Chosen By You

Chosen by you, for you, Dish Cult’s new Cult Icon Awards are the chance for diners to help decide the best of their favourite places to eat in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland – and afar.

Voting opens today [0900 June 15] with the public able to have their say on which are their favourite bars, eateries, cafes and restaurants in New Zealand’s largest city, as well as further afield. With 127 finalists from more than 100 venues vying for the best in 10 categories, there is a wide range of dining styles – from café brunches to fine food destinations.

“The Cult Icon Awards will result in a list of the hottest places – be they whānau-friendly or the best cocktails or breakfasts worth waking up for. And with these new awards, it’s the customers that will have a say,” says Dish Cult New Zealand editor Grace Noles. “They will not only be putting places on the map for locals, with Dish Cult they will be reaching millions of people around the world.”

Dish Cult has quickly become an online go-to site for reviews and recommendations, making it one of Auckland’s favourite dining companions for great eating out experiences.

Powered by ResDiary, Dish Cult is the booking partner of more than 400 of New Zealand's most popular dining venues. It launched in Auckland in November 2019, and in little more than two years has grown into a world-wide hospitality hub, expanding into 50 countries across the globe, featuring venues from more than 80 cities and locations.

Noles was joined by Joyce Lau of Food Review NZ and Ayaan Shaikh of Auck Eats to create the shortlist for the categories – Bottomless Brunch, Cafes We Love, Classic Kiwi Service, Cult Favourite Dish, Daily Kickstarter (breakfasts worth waking up for), Dessert to Die For, Favourite Signature Cocktail, Food Worth Travelling For, Hottest New Opening and Whānau Friendly.

It's now up to the people who love these venues to choose the winner of each category for places, dishes and drinks they’ve enjoyed since July 2021. Votes are open now on awards.dishcult.com and they will be collated until midnight on Saturday, July 2. The 10 category winners will then go in the running to be the ultimate winner – the Cult Icon of the Year – an accolade decided by the three Dish Cult reviewers and announced on July 6, 2022.

“Our followers look to us for recommendations of the best places to go, so making the shortlist was no easy feat – they had to provide consistently good food, or we couldn’t recommend them,” Noles says. “There are seasoned faves, along with new places to discover.”

The compiled shortlist would suggest that with 31 nominations, Ponsonby/Karangahape Road/Jervois Road area is Auckland’s favourite food haunt, however Auckland’s city centre, with the Viaduct and Britomart, features 27 times. But it isn’t only the central suburbs that make the list – there are loved locals in Albany, Clevedon, Howick, Mount Wellington, Whenuapai and Waiheke Island making the cut.

Knowing Aucklanders love to explore the rest of the country there are also 14 places with Food Worth Travelling For, from across New Zealand.

The Cult Icon Award winner will be announced in Auckland on July 6. And as well as winning an enviable list of places to eat and drink, all those who vote will go into the draw to win one of five $100 Amazon gift cards.

The first-ever Cult Icon Awards:

To vote: awards.dishcult.com

Voting: June 15 – July 2, 2022

Winner named: July 6, 2022

Hashtags: #dishcultnz #culticonawards

The full list of 2022 Cult Icon finalists:

Bottomless Brunch:

Dr Rudi’s, Viaduct

ELMO’S, Ponsonby

OhSO, Ponsonby

Pilkington’s, Auckland CBD

The Lula Inn, Viaduct

Tucks & Bao, Newmarket

Tucks & Bao, Takapuna

Wu & You, Mount Eden

Cafes we love:

Amano, Britomart

Bestie, Karangahape Road

Cornwall Park Café, One Tree Hill

Crave Café, Morningside

Dear Jervois, Herne Bay

Fields Cafe, Albany

Honey Bones, Grey Lynn

Newbie, Newmarket

Odettes Eatery, Auckland CBD

Orphan’s Kitchen, Ponsonby

Ozone Coffee Roasters, Grey Lynn

Sugar at Chelsea Bay, Birkenhead

The Farmhouse, Clevedon

Williams Eatery, Wynyard Quarter

Classic Kiwi Service:

Amano, Britomart

Andiamo, Herne Bay

Azabu, Mission Bay

Baduzzi, Wynyard Quarter

Bar Celeste, Karangahape Road

Hēmi, Victoria Park Market

Hotel Ponsonby, Ponsonby

Ki Māha, Waiheke Island

Lilian, Grey Lynn

Ozone Coffee Roasters, Grey Lynn

Prego, Ponsonby

Soul, Viaduct

SPQR, Ponsonby

Cult Favourite Dish:

Best Ugly Bagel, Auckland CBD - King Salmon Bagel

Crave Café, Morningside - Benediction

Depot Eatery, Auckland CBD - Fergus’ Bone Marrow

ELMO’S, Ponsonby - Truffle Shuffle Pizza

Federal Delicatessen, Auckland CBD - Toast Reuben

Hello Beasty, Auckland CBD - Prawn & Crab Toast

Homeland, Westhaven - Turkish Eggs

Omni, Mt Eden - Katsu Sando

Onslow Auckland CBD - Crayfish Eclair

Orphan’s Kitchen, Ponsonby - Southland Cheese Roll

Pici, Karangahape Road - Cacio e Pepe

Prego, Ponsonby - Prego Pie

Sneaky Snacky, Auckland CBD - Donut Burger

Soul, Viaduct - Macaroni & Cheese with Ham

The Blue Breeze Inn, Ponsonby - Choc Pot

Day Kickstarter – Breakfasts worth waking up for:

Chuffed, Auckland CBD

Dear Jervois, Herne Bay

Hello Friends + Allies, Epsom

Homeland, Westhaven

Lola Café, Mt Wellington

Odettes Eatery, Auckland CBD

Orphan’s Kitchen, Ponsonby

Ozone Coffee Roasters, Grey Lynn

Patch Café, Hillcrest

Rosie, Parnell

The Garden Shed, Mount Eden

Urban in East, Howick

Wander, Wynyard Quarter

Woolfy’s, Highbrook

Wren Café, Remuera

Dessert to die for:

Cibo, Parnell - Cibo’s Famous Pavlova

Depot Eatery, Auckland CBD - Cookie Skillet

Duck Island, Ponsonby - Hand-crafted Ice Cream

Elisabeth, Kingsland - Elisabeth’s Gateaux

Gemmayze Street, Karangahape Road - Sablé Tart

Hapunan, roaming food truck - Ube Ice Cream Donut

Pici, Karangahape Road - Cheesecake with EVOO

The Blue Breeze Inn, Ponsonby - Choc Pot

The Caker, Karangahape Road - Degustation Cake

The Pie Piper, Auckland CBD - Banoffee Cream Pie

Favourite signature cocktail:

Andiamo, Herne Bay - Herne Bay Gimlet

Bedford & Soda Liquor, Ponsonby - Hawaiian Time

Bellini, Auckland CBD - Rosa Bellini

Clipper, Ponsonby - Pan Am Cocktail

Coop’s Corner Pub, Auckland CBD - Mulled Margaritas

Dr Rudi’s, Viaduct - Campo Viejo Sangria

Hotel Ponsonby, Ponsonby - G&T On Tap

INCA, Ponsonby - Frozen Margarita

Kiss Kiss Eatery, Mount Eden - Go-Go Mango

Lillian, Grey Lynn - Pisco and Pineapple/Pear

Odettes Eatery, Auckland CBD - Bloody Mary

Scarlett Slimms & Lucky, Mount Eden - Fish Bowl

Soul, Viaduct - Pornstar Martini

The Glass Goose, Auckland CBD - Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

The Good Luck Coconut, Wynyard Quarter - Jungle Book

Food worth travelling for:

Amisfield, Queenstown

Chop Shop, Arrowtown

Francesca’s Kitchen, Christchurch

Luke’s Kitchen, Coromandel

Ombra, Wellington

Pegasus Bay, North Canterbury

Plato, Dunedin

Plume, Matakana

Rata, Queenstown

Roxie’s Red-Hot Cantina, Mount Maunganui

Shed 5, Wellington

The Bunker, Queenstown

The Oyster Inn, Waiheke Island

The Shed te Motu, Waiheke Island

Hottest new opening:

Bali Nights, Grey Lynn

Bar Magda, Newton

Fat Belly Deli, Ponsonby

Fat Kitty Café, Dominion Rd

Green Door Pizza, Auckland CBD

INCA, Ponsonby

Lucky 8, Ponsonby

Milenta, Freeman’s Bay

Mumbaiwala, Ponsonby

Nanny’s Eatery, Kingsland

Picco Eatery, Glendowie

Taco Medic, Ponsonby

The Bridgman, Mount Eden

The Broken Lantern, Mount Eden

The Fox, Viaduct

Whānau friendly:

Akarana Eatery, Orakei

Albert’s Post, Mount Albert

Archie’s Pizzeria, Newmarket

Beaufort & Co, Oteha

Charlie & George, Stonefields

Circus Circus, Mount Eden

Coco’s Cantina, Karangahape Road

Cornwall Park Café, One Tree Hill

Fields Cafe, Albany

Hallertau, Clevedon

Hallertau, Riverhead

Morningside Tavern, Morningside

Percy, Māngere

Sugar at Chelsea, Birkenhead

The Parkhouse, Whenuapai

© Scoop Media

