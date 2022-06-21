Shudder Releases Trailer For Haunting South African Psychological Horror GOOD MADAM

Shudder Releases Trailer for Haunting South African Psychological Horror GOOD MADAM Ahead of its July 14 Release

Jenna Cato Bass’ Acclaimed TIFF 2021 Selection Streams Exclusively on Shudder Thursday, July 14

Available on Shudder U.S., Shudder CA, Shudder UKI, and Shudder ANZ

WATCH NOW ON SCREENERS.COM

“THE SCARIEST MOVIE I SAW AT TIFF”

Dread Central

“A MASTERCLASS IN HOW HORROR CAN SPEAK TO RACE AND INEQUALITY”

AWFJ Women on Film

“EXPERTLY BLENDS SATIRICAL SOCIAL COMMENTARY AND DISTURBING HORROR TROPES”

Screen International

WATCH AND SHARE THE CHILLING NEW TRAILER HERE!

Official Selection: World Premiere — Toronto International Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, AFI Fest, Torino Film Festival, Göteborg Film Festival, Glasgow Film Festival

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, is thrilled to release the first trailer for the Shudder Original Good Madam ahead of the film’s debut on the platform on Thursday, July 14. The film is the fourth feature from celebrated South African writer/director Jenna Cato Bass (High Fantasy, Flatland) and world premiered to high praise at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. Screeners are available now on Screeners.com.

In Good Madam, Tsidi, a single mother, is forced to move in with her estranged mother Mavis, a live-in domestic worker caring obsessively for her catatonic white ‘Madam’ in an affluent Cape Town suburb. As Tsidi tries to heal her family however, a sinister specter begins to stir.

A genre film entrenched in the ordinary everyday horrors in our society, Good Madam explores the generational trauma inherent to South African culture, sprawling from the past to the present day, with chilling delivery and haunting results.

The film stars Chumisa Cosa, Nosipho Mtebe, Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya, Sanda Shandu, Khanyiso Kenqa, Sizwe Ginger Lubengu, Siya Sikawuti, Peggy Tunyiswa and Chris Gxalaba, who all share writing credits with Bass. Good Madam is produced by Fox Fire Films, Sanusi Chronicles and Causeway Films in association with Salmira Productions and Strange Charm. Baartman, Cato Bass, Kristina Ceyton (The Babadook, The Nightingale), and Samantha Jennings (Cargo) produce while Salman Al-Rashid, Sam Frohman, Richard Mansell, David Bass and Jason Newmark serve as executive producers.

GOOD MADAM

Original title: Mlungu Wam

Genre: Horror

Country: South Africa

Runtime: 92 min

Year: 2021

Language: Xhosa and English, with English subtitles

Rating: NA

© Scoop Media

