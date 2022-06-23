New Zealand’s Iconic New Year’s Festival, Northern Bass, Is BACK And Ready To Make Up For Lost Time!

New Zealand’s iconic New Year’s festival, Northern Bass, is back and ready to make up for their unplanned year off in 2021, by dropping the entire 2022 line-up in one go!

Taking a second run at holding their 11th festival, Northern Bass returns, determined to make the festival even bigger to make up for the unplanned red-light hiatus in 2021.

The festival kicks off on December 29 in Northland’s Kaiwaka for a huge three-day send-off for 2022, with a genre and bass heavy line-up that also includes Andy C + Tonn Piper, Pendulum, Joey Bada$$, Chase & Status, Sampa The Great and more!

In good company, the line-up includes Drum and bass heavy weights Kanine, The Upbeats, LeeMvtthews, A.M.C and Alix Perez, Auckland’s own FILTH featuring Halfqueen + BBYFACEKILLA, Brazilian drum and bass legend DJ Marky, alongside Mr Carmack, and so much more!

Northern Bass delivers the best musical acts from Aotearoa and the world performing across three stages on Thursday December 29, Friday December 30 and - New Year’s Eve, Saturday December 31.

Festival Director Gareth Popham says, “The last year has been particularly challenging for the whole events industry, but it also gave us the drive to work harder behind the scenes.

“Now Northern Bass is back and stronger than ever, with a line-up we are proud to say is one of our best yet!”

Three and two-day event tickets are on sale now with three- days already on the second release These will all sell out!

Limited Fuzen Lounge (VIP), camping, and campervan tickets still available, plus watch out for news on the release of NB pre-built camping sites available to purchase in the green zone camping area with tents and sleeping gear included.

Don’t miss out on Northern Bass’s return to New Years!

NORTHERN BASS - NEW YEAR’S FESTIVAL

420 Settlement Road, Kaiwaka

December 29, 30, 31, 2022

Full line-up:

ALIX PEREZ • A.M.C +PHANTOM • ANDY C + TONN PIPER • BOU + HARIBO • CHASE & STATUS DJ set • JOEY BADA$$ • KANINE PRESENTS: INVERSION• KINGS OF THE ROLLERS+ INJA • LADI6 • LEE MVTTHEWS • PENDULUM • SAMPA THE GREAT • SALMONELLA DUB feat TIKI TAANE • THE UPBEATS

A LITTLE SOUND • AROHA • ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE • BENNY: BOY LIVE • BOBBY BRAZUKA • BODY OCEAN • BURNZY • CHICCORELI • COCO • DJ MARKY • DJ SIR-VERE • DYLAN C • EMMA G • EMWA • FILTH FEAT HALFQUEEN + BBYFACEKILLA • FLAVA D• FLOWIDUS • GEORGE-E • GRAFIX • HAAN808 • HALOGENIX • HARRIET JAXXON • HEADLAND• HUE • INVADHERTZ • JESSB • JUJULIPPS • KINGS• LEVI • LIL BUBBLEGUM • MANTIS • MELODOWNZ• MITTZ • MOZAIK • MR CARMACK • NITO • OPIUO • PAIGE JULIA • PIRAPUS • PORIS • OB:VERSE • RUBI DU • RUBY LOU • RHYAS • SORCHALULA • S.P.Y • T1R • TALI LIVE • TALISMAN • TENPIN• TOKYO PROSE • TRUTH • TSURUDA • VOE • WILLY MAY • WORKFORCE

