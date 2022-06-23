Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

My Food Bag Partners With Kiwi Brewery Garage Project To Launch Tiny But Mighty Paired Meal Kit

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 3:00 pm
Press Release: My Food Bag

assle-free meal kit company My Food Bag has teamed up with Wellington-based brewery Garage Project and their Tiny non-alcoholic beer to bring a flavour punch to some of their upcoming recipes.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2206/TINY_X_MFB_COOKBOOK.pdf

Released just in time for Dry July, foodies can enjoy a weekly recipe in their My Choice bag that is perfectly paired with Garage Project’s Tiny non-alcoholic beer, with the exclusive 4-pack (only available in New Zealand) also for sale as an add on in their Kitchen offering.

The local partnership came to life after Garage Project’s Pete Gillespie, Co-Founder and Head Brewer, spent time in My Food Bag’s development kitchen with Development Kitchen Manager, Ella Krauts to create five different spice blends that bring out the flavour of the non-alcoholic beer.

Using the bespoke spice blends, these dishes include Fried Chicken Bao with Zesty Lemon Chilli Pickles, Indian Battered Fish with Gunpowder Potatoes and Chilli Greens, and Wok Fried Prawn Mee Goreng Sprinkled with Pineapple & Peanut Blend – with each meal kit supported by a recipe card with the unique tasting notes for foodies to gain access to the full pairing experience at home.

Pete says their Tiny non-alcoholic beer, released late last year, has continued to grow in popularity as more Kiwis are opting for non-alcohol options while still enjoying the taste they’ve come to expect from their regular alcohol counterparts.

“Tiny is specifically fermented to provide all the big, juicy hop character of a regular Hazy IPA – just without the alcohol,” said Pete.

“Partnering with My Food Bag, we are able to provide Kiwis all the big flavour, without the booze, so they can enjoy the pub experience with gourmet delights in the comfort of their own home.”

To further extend the tasting collaboration, My Food Bag has also developed a cookbook to help foodies whip up delicious dishes, which can be purchased in a TINY Non-Alcoholic Beer, Spice Kit & Cookbook Bundle for just $27.99.

   
Cheesy Chilli Chicken Burger with Caramelised Pineapple SalsaWok Fried Prawn Mee Goreng Sprinkled with Pineapple & Peanut BlendFried Chicken Bao with Zesty Lemon Chilli Pickles

Other flavour-packed dishes include Cheesy Chilli Chicken Burger with Caramelised Pineapple Salsa and Sticky BBQ Chicken Nibbles with Chipotle Salted Polenta Chips and Wedge Salad, with deliveries beginning 3 July.

To find out more and explore the Tiny but mighty collab, visit myfoodbag.co.nz.

 

