New Exhibition 'Alchemy' At Ashburton Art Gallery And Museum

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Ashburton District Council

Image credit: Amanda Greenfield and Tatyanna Meharry, Alchemy, 2022

Amanda Greenfield and Tatyanna Meharry are passionate about local earth materials and the way that they can be transformed as a tool to create new narratives around our physical connections to materials and surface within an arts practice. They have undertaken an ongoing investigation of materials found around the South Island and for this project have focused on the Hakatere Ashburton District.

The exhibition, Alchemy, is a glance into an artist’s studio where the intimate relationship with materials is revealed. In the beginning, before work is dreamed of, there is a finely crafted dialogue between the artist and their tools in order to provide words for the stories they are about to tell. Artists Amanda Greenfield and Tatyanna Meharry collaborate to create work that acknowledges the materials that they work with. This is a practice where earth plays an integral role and the transformation of it through process provides meaning to underpin the emergence of shape, colour, form in their own studios.

Here the artists explore location in order to collect materials that directly reflect the stories that can be told. The Ashburton area and the lands of Kāti Huirapa ki Arowhenua situated on the Kā Pākihi-whakatekateka-a Waitaha (the Canterbury Plains) between the Rivers of Rakaia and the Rangitata provide the materials that are unique to this area and that carry on a tradition of storytelling inspired by the land. The work presented in this exhibition provides a glimpse into a palate that is created from the materials that we live on, that we see every day, and the dust that we breathe, which trigger an understanding of the place where we live.

The exhibition coincides with a newly commissioned artwork by Amanda Greenfield and Tatyanna Meharry on our foyer wall.

There will be a formal blessing by Te Wera King to open the exhibition Sunday 28 August at 2pm. This is a free public event. All welcome.

