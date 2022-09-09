Harcourts Foundation Helping Kiwi Kids When They Need It The Most

Harcourts Foundation is proud to support of Gumboot Friday, which this year is being held on 4th November. Harcourts kick started its support with a $20,000 donation, which is a total that the team hope to increase significantly with the support of its people from offices all across New Zealand.

Gumboot Friday is a nationwide initiative which provides FREE kids counselling when it is really needed. Since April 2019 Gumboot Friday has raised over 3 million dollars for free kids counselling. From this they have paid for over 21,000 sessions for just under 10,000 kids. The average cost per session is $138.00. They anticipate that with the money they have and what will be raised over the next 12 months, Gumboot Friday will pay for a further 20,000 free sessions before the end of 2023.

Mike King, who is the founder of ‘I am Hope,’ the organisation behind the Gumboot Friday initiative, shed light on the mental health crisis in New Zealand and about the positive impact the donation from Harcourts Foundation will make to the children who access the free counselling service. He said, ‘Gumboot Friday pays directly for the counselling services which helps get these kids struggling with depression and feeling like they are walking in mud, to build a better, brighter future.’

This is something that Emma Revell, Harcourts Foundation Ambassador understands the importance of. She said, ‘It is vital that we get behind initiatives like Gumboot Friday which will help these young people receive the counselling services that are so desperately needed.’

Bryan Thomson, Managing Director added, ‘The mental health of young kiwis is something we need to address and look after. Harcourts Foundation are incredibly proud to support Gumboot Friday.’

To learn how you can support Gumboot Friday visit www.gumbootfriday.org.nz and follow them on Instagram @gumbootfriday. Harcourts Foundation will be showcasing all the fundraising activities and initiatives through their social media channels also. Visit their Instagram @harcourtsfoundationnz and Facebook @theharcourtsfoundation to check out all the news.

About Harcourts

Harcourts is New Zealand’s largest and most trusted real estate group*, with over 2600 sales consultants across 201 offices and a growing property management team. For more information visit www.harcourts.co.nz. While every effort has been made to ensure that the information of the publication is accurate; we recommend that before relying on this information you seek independent specialist advice. *Readers Digest Most Trusted Brand Survey 2013-2022.

About Harcourts Foundation

Harcourts launched Harcourts Foundation in 2008 which makes us 14 years old! Our promise is simple; to provide support that helps, grows and enriches our communities. With 100% of the funds raised going straight to the charities who need it most, we’ve been able to provide grants totalling more than $7.6 globally to support local community groups. We’re incredibly proud of the work the Harcourts Foundation and its many supporters are doing to help to change lives and make dreams come true.

Through the Harcourts Foundation we support The Hospice NZ Grants programme, which provides all member hospices with the opportunity to purchase much needed equipment. Every donation to the grants funds directly supports Hospices from the far north to the deep south to continue their work, enabling people to live every moment in whatever way is important to them; and Gumboot Friday which is a nationwide initiative which provides FREE kids counselling fast, and when it is really needed.

