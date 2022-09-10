Book Celebrates Over 150 Years Of Māori Achievement At College

Over 200 guests and past pupils gathered at St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College in Napier this afternoon to celebrate the launch of A History of St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College by Dr Malcolm Mulholland (Ngāti Kahungunu). Covering over 150 years, the book explores the college’s religious founding, the challenges and prejudices it has overcome, the stellar reputation it has built and its countless influential alumni.

The college is highly regarded for its academic excellence. Notable past-pupils include Dame Whina Cooper ONZ DBE, Dame Kāterina Mataira DNZM, the present principal Dame Georgina Kingi DNZM QSO, Dame Hinewhehi Mohi DNZM, Lady June Mead, and recently appointed Chief Justice Kiri Tahana. The St Joseph’s choir and kapa haka is internationally renowned for its distinctive sound, with well-known singers Maisey Rika, Moana Maniapoto MNZM, Whirimako Black MNZM to name but a few ‘trailblazers’ the college has produced over the years.

Author Dr Malcolm Mulholland conducted over 160 interviews with former pupils, staff and their whānau for the book. These recollections are dispersed through the book, highlighting the numerous stories of intergenerational success and areas of influence associated with the college, such as sport, music, health, journalism, the defence force and Māori language revitalisation. ‘Malcolm has written more than a history here; he has captured the unique spirit of sisterhood and pride in being Māori that is so prevalent at this college. The result is an important keepsake for anyone connected to the college, but also an insight into the role a college of this calibre plays in shaping the history and future of Aotearoa,’ said Eboni Waitere, executive director of Huia Publishers.

Dr Mulholland is a senior researcher at Te Pūtahi-a-Toi, School of Māori Studies, Massey University, and is well recognised for his research, commentary and books on Māori issues and history. This latest topic of enquiry, St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College, was founded by the Sisters of Our Lady of Missions of French origin in 1867, making it the second oldest Māori boarding school. Dr Mulholland’s extensive research examines the influence of the Catholic Church at the time and the enduring relationship the school has with the Congregation of Sisters and its religious values. The book covers how the college overcame challenges such as the Napier earthquake and underfunding as well as racial, gender and religious prejudice.

A History of St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College is a richly illustrated and comprehensive history. It is published by Huia Publishers and is available for $45 at local bookstores or online at huia.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

