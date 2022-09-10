Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Book Celebrates Over 150 Years Of Māori Achievement At College

Saturday, 10 September 2022, 7:00 pm
Press Release: Huia Publishers

Over 200 guests and past pupils gathered at St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College in Napier this afternoon to celebrate the launch of A History of St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College by Dr Malcolm Mulholland (Ngāti Kahungunu). Covering over 150 years, the book explores the college’s religious founding, the challenges and prejudices it has overcome, the stellar reputation it has built and its countless influential alumni.

The college is highly regarded for its academic excellence. Notable past-pupils include Dame Whina Cooper ONZ DBE, Dame Kāterina Mataira DNZM, the present principal Dame Georgina Kingi DNZM QSO, Dame Hinewhehi Mohi DNZM, Lady June Mead, and recently appointed Chief Justice Kiri Tahana. The St Joseph’s choir and kapa haka is internationally renowned for its distinctive sound, with well-known singers Maisey Rika, Moana Maniapoto MNZM, Whirimako Black MNZM to name but a few ‘trailblazers’ the college has produced over the years.

Author Dr Malcolm Mulholland conducted over 160 interviews with former pupils, staff and their whānau for the book. These recollections are dispersed through the book, highlighting the numerous stories of intergenerational success and areas of influence associated with the college, such as sport, music, health, journalism, the defence force and Māori language revitalisation. ‘Malcolm has written more than a history here; he has captured the unique spirit of sisterhood and pride in being Māori that is so prevalent at this college. The result is an important keepsake for anyone connected to the college, but also an insight into the role a college of this calibre plays in shaping the history and future of Aotearoa,’ said Eboni Waitere, executive director of Huia Publishers.

Dr Mulholland is a senior researcher at Te Pūtahi-a-Toi, School of Māori Studies, Massey University, and is well recognised for his research, commentary and books on Māori issues and history. This latest topic of enquiry, St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College, was founded by the Sisters of Our Lady of Missions of French origin in 1867, making it the second oldest Māori boarding school. Dr Mulholland’s extensive research examines the influence of the Catholic Church at the time and the enduring relationship the school has with the Congregation of Sisters and its religious values. The book covers how the college overcame challenges such as the Napier earthquake and underfunding as well as racial, gender and religious prejudice.

A History of St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College is a richly illustrated and comprehensive history. It is published by Huia Publishers and is available for $45 at local bookstores or online at huia.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Huia Publishers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 