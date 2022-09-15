Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Delayed Start For Taini Jamison Trophy Against Jamaica

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 5:31 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ

The start of the Cadbury Netball Series between the Silver Ferns and Jamaican Sunshine Girls has been delayed.

The Jamaicans were scheduled to arrive in New Zealand tomorrow, but their arrival has now been pushed back due to the team not receiving their passports back from Washington after their visas were issued.

The two teams were set to play the first Test for the Taini Jamison Trophy at Globox Arena, Claudelands in Hamilton on Saturday but Netball New Zealand has worked quickly this afternoon to confirm the match has now been rescheduled to be played at 7.30pm on Monday 19 September.

This match will be played at the same venue if the passport issue is resolved. Netball New Zealand are also looking at alternative options if the situation is not resolved overnight.

The three-match series now begins on Sunday with the opening Test at Globox Arena, Claudelands with the second Test to be played on Monday and the series concluding at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland on Wednesday 21 September.

Fans who have tickets for what was a sell-out Test on Saturday can automatically use their tickets for the rescheduled match on Monday. If customers are unable to attend the new date they will be able to obtain a full refund. All ticket purchasers will receive an email from Ticketek with further details.

Jamaican team officials were still working through their passport complications and Netball New Zealand Chief Commercial Officer David Cooper said they were working closely with the visitors to ensure the Commonwealth Games silver medallists arrive as soon as possible.

“Obviously we’re extremely disappointed not to be able to start the Cadbury Netball Series as scheduled on Saturday in Hamilton but we are working hard to accommodate the changes by moving this match to the Monday.

“I know our netball fans are looking forward to watching live international netball which was signalled with a sell-out crowd for the opening match – we’re looking forward to seeing these teams go head-to-head for the prestigious Taini Jamison Trophy.”

President of Netball Jamaica Tricia Robinson said they had been working hard to get their travel issues sorted.

“We hope that our passport issues can be resolved as soon as possible, and the Sunshine Girls can get on court for the series against the Silver Ferns,” she said.

Jamaica, who beat the Silver Ferns in Birmingham earlier this year, will be captained by experienced shooter Shimona Nelson for the three-match Cadbury Netball Series.

