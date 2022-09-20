LASFF - Latin America And Spain Film Festival In Nelson For The 3rd Time

On behalf of the Embassy of Peru in New Zealand, Multicultural Nelson Tasman, together with Nelsonson Dance & Entertainment we are very proud and excited to announce that the LASFF has come to Nelson on more time.

We are delighted to announce that this year, the Latin America and Spain Film festival will be presenting its 20th edition, celebrating the strong ties and relationships that have been built up during these years between New Zealand and the participating nations.

In 2022, the Festival brings together nine countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Peru, and Spain) with Argentina as this year’s host.

A specially selected collection of 9 films in a variety of categories will be screened, with the main goal of bringing New Zealand’s audience closer to the history, culture, and social developments of Latin America and Spain, through the work of each country’s fascinating local film industry.

This is a free, non-profit cultural event that will be running from October 1st to November 12th in Nelson, throughout three venues in Nelson, Richmond and Mapua.

As in all our previous editions, we are most grateful for the support of our sponsors and local communities, including a number of Latin American and Spanish groups, all of whom put considerable effort and enthusiasm into ensuring the success of this event.

Full film details, booking site and program can be found at https://www.lasffnz.co.nz/

Sponsors/Supporters LASFF Nelson 2022:

Nelsonson Dance & Entertainment

Multicultural Nelson Tasman (MNT) Aotearoa

Latin American Community Inc (ALAC)

NRDA (Nelson City Council /Tasman District Council)

The Loft Nelson

Richmond Library

Mapua Hall

La Planta Cafe

