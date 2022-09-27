Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Strategic Framework For A Sustainable Media System Published Today

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

The Strategic Framework for a Sustainable Media System has been published today, providing a roadmap to guide the work that Manatū Taonga - Ministry for Culture and Heritage - can do in partnership with the media sector to support a vibrant, trusted and diverse media system in Aotearoa.

The Strategic Framework for a Sustainable Media System has been developed to provide a foundation for future policy decisions and a way to assess the effectiveness of various policy, regulatory and funding initiatives.

In recent years, the New Zealand media system has experienced considerable change, with the shift toward digital content, fragmenting of audience consumption and a decline of traditional revenue streams. COVID-19 exacerbated these changes with advertising spend down and viewership up.

The Government’s current policy work programme includes supporting local media organisations to negotiate with digital platforms for the use of news content online, reviewing content regulations such as harmful communications and misinformation, media diversity, and ensuring a strong public media service to support Aotearoa’s diverse communities and aspirations.

This policy work builds on the Government’s recent funding support for the media sector, such as the $50 million Covid Response Package for the media sector, and the Public Interest Journalism Fund, which allocated $55 million to provide targeted, short to medium-term protection of public interest journalism.

The Framework also provides a means to evaluate and guide Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage’s future media policy work programme.

In developing the Strategic Framework, Manatū Taonga consulted with government organisations, media organisations, academics, unions and industry associations.

Find out more on our website: Strategic Framework for a Sustainable Media System.

Background notes:

  • The evolution of digital technology has led to a fundamental shift in the way that people consume media, as New Zealand audiences consume less media content from linear and traditional mediums such as radio, newspapers and television, and consume greater amounts of media from digital mediums such as video-on-demand, online video, streaming platforms, and informal digital media. - Online video: used daily by 59 percent of the population (14 percent increase over five years) - Linear TV: used daily by 56 percent of the population (17 percent decrease over five years) - Broadcast radio: used daily by 47 percent of the population (12 percent decrease over five years) - Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD): used daily by 51 percent of the population (28 percent increase over five years)
  • The media, as an economic sector, employs approximately 14,000 people and contributes $2 billion in Gross Domestic Product in New Zealand directly and up to $4.7 billion to the wider economy, with the vast majority from commercial media.
  • In addition, the advertising industry-providing the majority of funding for commercial media-contributes up to $6 billion to Gross Domestic Product every year.
  • Between 2011 and 2020 newspaper advertising revenue in New Zealand fell from $533 million to $219 million, while digital advertising expenditure more than tripled to $1.6 billion.
  • Census data reveals that the number of journalists employed fell from 4,284 in 2006 to 2,061 by 2018.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Culture And Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 