Foo Fighter Tribute Launches From Carterton Events Centre

Long before the Foo Fighters started promoting their 2022 tour, and the tragic loss of Taylor Hawkins, local musician Mitch Dean was working on presenting the ultimate Foo Fighters tribute band.

With Mitch front footing it as lead singer and guitarist a simple post on a few Facebook musician groups and the band was being formed, including fellow Masterton man and Carterton Events Centres Graphic Designer and Photographer, Reagan Gundersen. With the rest of the musicians coming together from Kapiti, Wellington and the Hutt Valley - Monkey Wrench was formed.

They were hard at work when news came through of Taylor Hawkins death, and subsequent cancelation of their NZ Tour. The decision to continue on and make Monkey Wrench even more of tribute to the Foo’s was an easy one to make.

Mitch reached out to the Carterton Events Centre in early March to see if there was a chance they could book a date to be on their stage.

“It was a no brainer to sign Monkey Wrench up to perform at the Carterton Events Centre” said Jenni Hall, Sales & Marketing Coordinator Carterton Events Centre. “We worked with Mitch back in 2019, in the very early days of his other tribute band Gold Dust Woman, and helped set them up to go off on to bigger venues across NZ. We know the event he’ll provide will be polished and delivered to a high standard. Reagan being a part of the band makes this extra special for us, we can’t wait to see him in his happy place; we know we’re in for an amazing performance.”

Mitch is delighted to be playing at the events centre again. “We’ve played a few gigs around the Wellington region, but nothing compares to stepping out on stage in Carterton to a full auditorium of local friends and family.” Said Mitch.

Bringing their skills from decades of playing across NZ and further afield in original, cover and tribute bands the 6 musicians that make up Monkey Wrench give it all at every show. You’ll know every song, you’ll sing along with every chorus and you’ll leave with a bounce in your step having had a night you’ll remember for a long time. Tickets have gone on sale for this epic event, it’s perfectly timed (Saturday 10 December), for your end of year work function or just a chance to get out with your party crew and rock before Christmas.

