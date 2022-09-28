Winetopia Welcomes South Australia

In a Winetopia first, New Zealand’s biggest and most extravagant celebration of wine, will be welcoming South Australian winemakers to its popular Auckland event – Winetopia presented by Singapore Airlines, making it its first international wine offering.

Over the past seven years, Winetopia has focused solely on showcasing New Zealand wine and food producers, but this year Auckland attendees will also be treated to a new dedicated area, ‘Tasting South Australia.’ For those with adventurous palates, the gorgeous Barossa Shiraz, Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon, and numerous blends will be waiting. There is even a Kangaroo Slider Bar, serving delicious burgers from Macro Group, the world’s largest distributor of sustainably sourced Australian kangaroo and wild game meat.

South Australian wineries partaking in Winetopia include: Thorn Clarke Wines, Rymill, Unico Zelo, Metala, Dandelion Vineyards, Sisters Run, Yalumba, Geoff Hardy, Portia Valley, Organic Hill and Levrier Wines by Jo Irvine.

Flying the flag for South Australian wine at the event is esteemed wine journalist, educator, wine judge, and official patron of the South Australian Wine Ambassadors Club, Tony Love. Tony said, “South Australia’s wine makers are among the most innovative in the world, creating world-class styles from its famed traditional varieties like Shiraz, Cabernet, and Grenache, and now forging a new generation of wines from a wide range of regionally adaptive and climate-suitable Mediterranean and Iberian varieties.”

Tony will be providing educational masterclasses, while representing the South Australian wine sector. Tony continued, “I’m really proud to celebrate our impressive history and introduce Winetopia guests to the exciting future of South Australian wine.”

Additional wine gurus who will bring their own flair and discoveries to share, include legendary Master of Wine Bob Campbell and prolific wine writer Joelle Thomson. Wine and film buffs will also relish in the opportunity to meet American novelist and filmmaker Rex Pickett, best known for his novel Sideways, which was adapted into a 2004 box office hit of the same name. Rex is currently in New Zealand, writing a follow up to Sideways. Comedian Justine Smith (winner of the NZ Comedy Guild Best Female Comedian award in 2016) will also be attending the event as the MC of the Main Stage.

In addition to the food and wine exhibited within the Tasting South Australia area, visitors will have the opportunity to ‘tour’ each region of New Zealand to try more than 300 wines from 60 of New Zealand’s most celebrated wineries. Spanning nine wine regions and 20+ varietals, wine lovers will be hard pressed to find a more comprehensive wine event.

In another Winetopia first, Dine Social will be showcasing five pop-up eateries, featuring a range of culinary styles, ensuring that there’s something to cater to everyone’s cravings. A large seating area complete with vineyard backdrops and magical string lighting overhead courtesy of Singapore Airlines, make it the perfect place to unwind while enjoying superb cuisine. Participating eateries include: Olive Black, The Artisan Hub, Rag Tag Tacos, Passa Passa pizza fritta, and South American Oven. Mahurangi Oysters and Foundry Chocolates complete the food line-up.

Throughout the event, guests can partake in a wealth of activities including more than 40 interactive talks, masterclasses, and intimate tastings. This includes the Gaggenau Sommelier Sessions featuring Chefs Des Harris and Tim Read, who will be joined by a line-up of leading sommeliers. Top it all off with music from four award-winning musicians, and it’s certain to be an event that won’t soon be forgotten!

The Tasting South Australia area at Winetopia is being delivered in partnership with the Department for Trade and Investment in South Australia, and Lemongrass Productions.

Rob Eliott of Lemongrass Productions, which is hosting the event, said: “South Australia is renowned for its rich history of winemaking and for producing spectacular, signature reds which are very different from the wines we make so well here in New Zealand. Given that many of New Zealand’s pioneering winemakers learnt their craft at the Roseworthy Campus at the University of Adelaide, there is a natural friendship between Australian and New Zealand wine producers. We are looking forward to welcoming them to Winetopia presented by Singapore Airlines for our largest event yet”.

Winetopia will be taking place at Shed 10 Auckland over three event sessions:

Friday, 28 October: 5pm – 8:30pm

Saturday, 29 October: 12pm-3:30pm

Saturday, 29 October: 4:30pm -8:00pm



The Early Bird “Ridiculously Good Value” Tickets start at $37 + $2 booking fee available until 7 October unless sold out prior. Premium Tickets are $87 + $2 booking fee for those wanting an elevated Winetopia experience. To view the wineries that will be attending the events and to book your tickets now, visit www.winetopia.co.nz.

