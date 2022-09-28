Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Grants Available To Support Community Waitangi Day Celebrations

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 3:20 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

The 2023 Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund (the Fund) is open now to support local events which celebrate the past and future of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Administered by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, the Fund enables community groups, local councils and tangata whenua to work together to organise events that deepen and broaden our shared understanding of Te Tiriti.

"Whether it is for a dawn service, a hīkoi, or a community picnic, we want to empower communities to come together to celebrate this important part of our national identity, and to recommit to its place in the future of Aotearoa," says Glenis Philip-Barbara (Ngāti Uepōhatu, Ngāti Porou), Pou Mataaho o Te Hua, Deputy Chief Executive, Delivery at Manatū Taonga.

"Waitangi Day is wider than the celebrations in Waitangi. Te Tiriti itself travelled throughout the motu, and we want to help communities around Aotearoa celebrate the impact of this document in creating the nation we are today."

For 2023 celebrations, there is a total of $300,000 available in contestable funding for events that commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti and promote nation and community building.

"We welcome applicants planning both well-established events and new initiatives that give New Zealanders new opportunities to participate in their local community."

In past years, the Fund has supported events from the Chatham Islands to Southland to celebrate Te Tiriti in many forms, including kai festivals, marae open days, scavenger hunts, re-enactments, and even digital events.

"It is our hope that this Fund can provide certainty to community groups wanting to organise Waitangi Day celebrations."

The Fund is now open and will close on Wednesday 26 October 2022.

For more information and to apply, please visit the Manatū Taonga Ministry of Culture and Heritage website.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Culture And Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 