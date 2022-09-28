Boulet Brothers' Are Back With Spin-off Series: Titans
Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 5:55 pm Press Release: Shudder
Great news for Kiwis – The Boulet Brothers are back
with brand-new spin-off series The Boulet Brothers
Dragula: Titans.
Premiering on
Shudder Tuesday, 25th October with new
episodes weekly, the series features much-loved competitors
from previous seasons and guest judges including Elvira,
Harvey Guillen, and Justin Simien.
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>
So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>
Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>