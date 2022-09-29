Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei And Emirates Team New Zealand Solidify Ongoing Ties Through Kōtuitanga Partnership

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 7:39 pm
Press Release: Emirates Team New Zealand

Emirates Team New Zealand were welcomed onto the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Marae today in a signing ceremony of the official Kōtuitanga which represents an ongoing partnership between both organisations.

The Kōtuitanga builds on the long partnership first established by Taumata of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and developed further with the support of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei kaumātua Te Aroha Alec Hawke and Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton and records the mutual aspirations for the development of their relationship now and into the future.

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton said, “Over the years Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei have become heavily engrained in the culture of Emirates Team New Zealand and have played an important part of our success and our identity as proven with our America’s Cup winning boat named ‘Te Rehutai’. Personally this is a very proud day for the team to be welcomed back to the marae to sign the Kōtuitanga and formalise what is already an extremely strong relationship.”

The Kōtuitanga outlines the respective roles and responsibilities to each other and the shared values that will guide the relationship and the areas of opportunity to both organisations in Aotearoa New Zealand and internationally such as collaborating on lifting capacity and capability of Māori into Emirates Team New Zealand supported sailing academies, programmes and events, internships as well as developing and progressing joint R&D and innovation opportunities including Taiao/sustainability initiatives.

“For 30 years Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei have been proud iwi manaaki and close partners of Emirates Team New Zealand and their America’s Cup endeavours.” said Marama Royal, Chair of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.“This kōtuitanga is about both acknowledging the past and looking to future opportunities for our relationship as the team represent Aotearoa in the America’s Cup. So we look forward to our ongoing role as kaitiaki to the team and helping promote New Zealand’s unique culture in Barcelona and on the world stage in 2024 right alongside Emirates Team New Zealand.”

