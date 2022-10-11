Lifeline Is Named As One Of The Charities For Auckland Garden DesignFest

Lifeline is proud to be selected as a charity recipient by Auckland Garden DesignFest this year.

Organised jointly by the Garden Design Society of New Zealand and Rotary Newmarket, the event will be held over two days – Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 November – and showcase 18 unique, professionally designed private gardens.

Lifeline will receive a portion of the ticket sales which will be used to help answer the thousands of calls and texts Lifeline receives every week.

Lifeline operations manager Helena de Fontenay says Lifeline is grateful to be chosen as a charity recipient by Auckland Garden DesignFest.

“Our Lifeline helpline receives no government funding, so it’s only through incredible support like this that we can continue to be there for every Kiwi who calls.

“Every ticket sold will help Lifeline support more people throughout New Zealand when they really need it. We therefore urge everyone to support this wonderful event.”

Tickets for the Auckland Garden DesignFest are available now from iTICKET or from your favourite Kings Plant Barn store in Auckland. Early bird-priced tickets are available up until 31 October. Choose from two-day all-garden tickets $65, a three-garden pass $25 and a single garden entry $10. For more information please visit www.gardendesignfest.co.nz

To make a separate donation to Lifeline, visit: https://www.lifeline.org.nz/donate/

About Lifeline

Lifeline Aotearoa is all about giving hope and saving lives. It’s what our health professionals and trained volunteers do every day of the year. Lifeline receives around 10,000 calls and receives and sends 30,000 texts every month from people in distress. We support an average of 15 to 20 people at high risk of suicide each day.

Lifeline supports all ages across our phone and text services, with text being the most popular way to get support for those under 30-years-old.

The most common issues people talk to us about are loneliness and isolation, relationship difficulties, clinical mental health issues, anxiety and depression and suicide.

With no Government funding, Lifeline is reliant on donations from the public and support from New Zealand business. The more support we receive, the more calls we can answer.

© Scoop Media

