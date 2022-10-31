Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Floats, Old Favourites, & The Best Auckland Xmas Party Of The Season

Monday, 31 October 2022, 11:18 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Auckland’s beloved Farmers Santa Parade is just around the corner offering the ultimate family day out on Sunday 27 November. To kick off the festive season, the whole whānau will get to enjoy performances, exciting new floats, catch a glimpse of their favourite characters, and of course cheer on the big man in red himself, before heading over to Santa’s Party in Aotea Square.

New to the Parade this year are two magical floats hot off the bench from Santa’s busy workshop. Every child’s dream, the Unicorn Princess Float will see a magical unicorn flying over a rainbow accompanied by clouds and rainbow princesses performing to Gwen Stefani’s rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow

Joining the unicorns is a journey to outer space with the Mars Explora Float, featuring space junk from beyond the galaxy and Martian dust dancers performing to Nicki Minaj’s Starships.

The princesses and Martians join the cast of magical Christmas floats and characters parading down Queen Street, including the North Pole Express accompanied by snow fairies, Santa’s Workshop filled with busy elves, a glistening Christmas Tree Float with dancers from Great South Dance Academy, Christmas Stocking Float featuring PJ Masks and Mrs Claus’ Tea Party Float complete with a giant teapot and cupcakes.

As always Santa will ride in on his very Kiwi Christmas Float to close out the Farmers Santa Parade for the 89th year.

The Christmas vibes continue with even more free family friendly entertainment at Santa’s Party in Aotea Square from 2.30PM. Arguably the most famous kids character in the world, Peppa Pig will be the headline act at Santa’s Party with the Peppa Pig Stage Show.

There will even be a meet and greet with Peppa Pig after the show. Joining the much-loved afterparty as hosts for the first time is The Hits’ Jono and Ben. Santa’s Party will feature delightful entertainment on and off stage, with rides, celebrities, giveaways and more.

To get everyone in the spirit for the most wonderful time of the year, the afternoon will also be filled with performances from a

Christmas Choir featuring Suzy Cato, Flip N Fly Circus School, performance of Grease by the Auckland Performing Arts Academy, Jayes Hip Hop Crew, Gospel Choir Group, and Jazz Thornton

Plus there will even be one last chance for kids to catch sight of Santa before he heads back to the North Pole.

Proudly supported by Farmers.

Farmers Santa Parade: Sunday 27 November 2022
Rain Date: Sunday 4 December 2022
Pre-Parade Entertainment: 12pm – 1pm
Parade: 1 – 2.30pm
Santa’s Party: 2.30pm – 5pm

 

www.santaparade.co.nz
#FarmersSantaParade
www.facebook.com/FarmersSantaParade

For more information and interview requests please contact Michelle Lafferty at Elephant Publicity - 027 295 6450

michelle@elephantpublicity.co.nz

