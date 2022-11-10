Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Leota Returns To Face Kangaroos

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 6:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

York, England, November 10, 2022 – Premiership-winning prop Moses Leota has been brought into the New Zealand Kiwis’ 19-man squad for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against the Kangaroos at Elland Road in Leeds on Friday (7.45pm kick-off local time; 8.45am Saturday NZT).The 27-year-old Penrith front rower is set make just his second appearance of the tournament.He was named to line up in the Kiwis’ opening Pool C match against Lebanon on October 16 but was ruled out after picking up a slight groin injury in the team’s final training session.Leota recovered to start a week later against Jamaica in Hull only to be forced off the field early with a pectoral strain.He comes into the extended squad for clubmate Scott Sorensen while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak returns after being scratched late with a hamstring issue last week.Apart from Sorensen the other squad members not selected are Marata Niukore, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Jeremy Marshall and Sebastian Kris.The Kiwis are coming off a nailbiting 24-18 quarter-final win over Fiji following their pool match victories over the Lebanon Cedars (34-12), Jamaica’s Reggae Warriors (68-6) and the Ireland Wolfhounds (48-10).The Kangaroos advanced to the semi-finals after eliminating Lebanon 48-4 last week.NZ KIWIS v AUSTRALIAN KANGAROOS Elland Road, Leeds7.45pm, Friday, November 11 2022

SQUAD NO.PLAYERS NAMEHERITAGE NUMBER
16NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA# 804
8JESSE BROMWICH (c)# 775
12KENNY BROMWICH# 796
6DYLAN BROWN# 826
10JAMES FISHER-HARRIS# 801
14KIERAN FORAN# 757
4PETA HIKU# 781
7JAHROME HUGHES# 819
15MOSES LEOTA#827
20ISAAC LIU# 805
1JOSEPH MANU# 815
2RONALDO MULITALO# 824
21CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD# 820
17BRITON NIKORA# 818
11ISAIAH PAPALI’I# 817
5JORDAN RAPANA# 798
9BRANDON SMITH# 816
13JOSEPH TAPINE# 800
19DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK# 794

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stardome Observatory: Last Blood Moon Until 2025

A blood moon at midnight tonight will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until 2025. More>>


Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 