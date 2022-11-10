Leota Returns To Face Kangaroos

York, England, November 10, 2022 – Premiership-winning prop Moses Leota has been brought into the New Zealand Kiwis’ 19-man squad for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against the Kangaroos at Elland Road in Leeds on Friday (7.45pm kick-off local time; 8.45am Saturday NZT).The 27-year-old Penrith front rower is set make just his second appearance of the tournament.He was named to line up in the Kiwis’ opening Pool C match against Lebanon on October 16 but was ruled out after picking up a slight groin injury in the team’s final training session.Leota recovered to start a week later against Jamaica in Hull only to be forced off the field early with a pectoral strain.He comes into the extended squad for clubmate Scott Sorensen while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak returns after being scratched late with a hamstring issue last week.Apart from Sorensen the other squad members not selected are Marata Niukore, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Jeremy Marshall and Sebastian Kris.The Kiwis are coming off a nailbiting 24-18 quarter-final win over Fiji following their pool match victories over the Lebanon Cedars (34-12), Jamaica’s Reggae Warriors (68-6) and the Ireland Wolfhounds (48-10).The Kangaroos advanced to the semi-finals after eliminating Lebanon 48-4 last week.NZ KIWIS v AUSTRALIAN KANGAROOS Elland Road, Leeds7.45pm, Friday, November 11 2022

SQUAD NO. PLAYERS NAME HERITAGE NUMBER 16 NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA # 804 8 JESSE BROMWICH (c) # 775 12 KENNY BROMWICH # 796 6 DYLAN BROWN # 826 10 JAMES FISHER-HARRIS # 801 14 KIERAN FORAN # 757 4 PETA HIKU # 781 7 JAHROME HUGHES # 819 15 MOSES LEOTA #827 20 ISAAC LIU # 805 1 JOSEPH MANU # 815 2 RONALDO MULITALO # 824 21 CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD # 820 17 BRITON NIKORA # 818 11 ISAIAH PAPALI’I # 817 5 JORDAN RAPANA # 798 9 BRANDON SMITH # 816 13 JOSEPH TAPINE # 800 19 DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK # 794

© Scoop Media

