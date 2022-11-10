Leota Returns To Face Kangaroos
York, England, November 10, 2022 – Premiership-winning prop Moses Leota has been brought into the New Zealand Kiwis’ 19-man squad for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against the Kangaroos at Elland Road in Leeds on Friday (7.45pm kick-off local time; 8.45am Saturday NZT).The 27-year-old Penrith front rower is set make just his second appearance of the tournament.He was named to line up in the Kiwis’ opening Pool C match against Lebanon on October 16 but was ruled out after picking up a slight groin injury in the team’s final training session.Leota recovered to start a week later against Jamaica in Hull only to be forced off the field early with a pectoral strain.He comes into the extended squad for clubmate Scott Sorensen while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak returns after being scratched late with a hamstring issue last week.Apart from Sorensen the other squad members not selected are Marata Niukore, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Jeremy Marshall and Sebastian Kris.The Kiwis are coming off a nailbiting 24-18 quarter-final win over Fiji following their pool match victories over the Lebanon Cedars (34-12), Jamaica’s Reggae Warriors (68-6) and the Ireland Wolfhounds (48-10).The Kangaroos advanced to the semi-finals after eliminating Lebanon 48-4 last week.NZ KIWIS v AUSTRALIAN KANGAROOS Elland Road, Leeds7.45pm, Friday, November 11 2022
|SQUAD NO.
|PLAYERS NAME
|HERITAGE NUMBER
|16
|NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA
|# 804
|8
|JESSE BROMWICH (c)
|# 775
|12
|KENNY BROMWICH
|# 796
|6
|DYLAN BROWN
|# 826
|10
|JAMES FISHER-HARRIS
|# 801
|14
|KIERAN FORAN
|# 757
|4
|PETA HIKU
|# 781
|7
|JAHROME HUGHES
|# 819
|15
|MOSES LEOTA
|#827
|20
|ISAAC LIU
|# 805
|1
|JOSEPH MANU
|# 815
|2
|RONALDO MULITALO
|# 824
|21
|CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD
|# 820
|17
|BRITON NIKORA
|# 818
|11
|ISAIAH PAPALI’I
|# 817
|5
|JORDAN RAPANA
|# 798
|9
|BRANDON SMITH
|# 816
|13
|JOSEPH TAPINE
|# 800
|19
|DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK
|# 794