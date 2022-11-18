Pitch Us A Name To Throw The First Pitch At The WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup

With ten days to go until the start of the WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup, Whakaata Māori is looking for a very special someone to throw the very first pitch of the tournament.

In American baseball tradition, the first pitch of their World Series is often thrown by a US President, or Hollywood celebrity.

In Aotearoa, we’re calling for nominations from the softball community to perform this great honour ahead of the first game of the tournament, between six time world champions the Golden Homes Black Sox and the Czech Republic.

This person will be someone who eats, sleeps and breathes softball, someone who has given their all to the sport, the one who turns up each week to help out. They could be a coach, an umpire, even your aunty or uncle.

All you need to do is go to the ‘Whakaata Māori presents: WBSC Men's Softball World Cup 2022' Facebook Group at this link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/487321773340176

When you’re there click on the ‘Pitch Us a Name’ image and tag your nomination with an explanation as to why they deserve the honour.

The game is scheduled to start at 1.30 PM on 26 November at Whakaata Māori Stadium at Rosedale Park on the North Shore of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Travel is not included and nominees must be 10 years or older. For full Terms & Conditions click here: Men’s Softball World Cup Terms and Conditions 2 (whakaatamaori.co.nz)

Competition closes on 20 November.

© Scoop Media

