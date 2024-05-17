Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
OFC Signs Landmark MOU With The French Football Federation

Friday, 17 May 2024, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

The Oceania Football Federation (OFC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the French Football Federation (FFF).

The landmark agreement will encourage an ongoing working relationship with FFF that will involve exchange of knowledge, experience, resources, in areas such as Development, Administration, Competitions, Coaching, Refereeing, Education, Sports Medicine, Technology/Software and Social Responsibility.

The majority of these are directly related to OFC’s three Strategic pillars of Education, Development and High Performance and will pave the way for success on and off the pitch.

FFF President Philipe Diallo and OFC President Lambert Maltock signing the MOU (Photo supplied)

OFC President Lambert Maltock emphasised that this exciting new partnership will further strengthen ties with FFF and has achieved a new milestone for OFC.

“As our joint efforts and commitment to expanding international relations, solidifying ties and continuing to promote, grow and ensure football’s success, today the Oceania Football Confederation and Fédération Française de Football has signed a MOU.

“Majority of the areas within the MOU are directly related to OFC’s three Strategic pillars Education, Development and High Performance and will pave the way for success on and off the pitch”. said Maltock.

FFF President Philipe Diallo highlighted the fact this MOU is a historical milestone as it is the first time FFF has signed an agreement with a confederation.

“The FFF is happy and proud to engage with the OFC under a 4-year cooperation agreement. This is a historic first that I would like to highlight.”

“This agreement stems from a natural and logical reflection, as two French territories, Tahiti and New Caledonia, are among the members of the Oceania confederation.

“By getting involved on this international scale, the FFF intends to play its social and supportive role through the design and implementation of development projects benefiting everyone in these territories. In this commitment to a "win-win" partnership, the exchange between our two institutions is at the heart of our ambitions”. Diallo added.

The agreement runs through to 31 May 2028.

© Scoop Media

