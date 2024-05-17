Pop-up Exhibition Captures Raw Beauty Of Raumati Beach

The painting from the series for this month, May. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The unique beauty of Raumati Beach is to be showcased in a pop-up exhibition by local artist Tania Dally at the Raumati Beach shops for a week starting this Saturday.

The exhibition features the series, Raumati: One Beach, Infinite Hues which chronicles the ever-changing moods of Raumati Beach from Tania’s beachside studio by the mouth of Wharemauku Stream at Marine Gardens.

There are 12 abstract paintings in the series, one for each month of the year, and each painting incorporates a short poem written by Tania’s partner Richard. The originals of each painting are available for sale, as well as more affordable, actual size “embellished prints” as well as smaller fine art prints at an even more affordable price point.

“As Raumati locals can tell you, there is an incredible array of colours and scenes that shift throughout the year at the beach, and it's this variety that I've aimed to showcase in my work,” says Tania.

“The overriding theme across both the paintings and poems is the ability of nature – in this case exemplified by the raw beauty of Raumati Beach – to instil that sense of awe that helps put the chaotic experience of everyday life into perspective.”

Tania explains that her work is not trying to depict the scenes in a literal sense. "Rather than aiming for pictorial reality, my paintings are my instinctual reaction to the beach’s constantly unfolding dynamic; visual expressions of the colours and vitality flowing from within creation itself."

In addition, Tania had the 12 images compiled into an A4 2024 art calendar of which there are still some copies available. Given the year is almost half over, the calendars will be available at no charge at the exhibition while stocks last.

Tania invites all locals to pop-in to the pop-up. “If you are looking for a piece of art for your wall that captures the beauty and unique energy of our amazing beach, then come along to the exhibition and see if anything connects.”

Raumati: One Beach, Infinite Hues Pop-up Exhibition By Tania Dally

Where: Shop 2/22 Raumati Road, Raumati Beach

When: Saturday 25 May to Friday 31 May

Weekends: 10am – 4pm daily | Weekdays: 8am – 4.30pm daily

