Santa Raising Funds For Bellyful With Letter Writing Campaign

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Bellyful

Santa is helping local charity Bellyful raise some much-needed funds this Christmas.

Anyone who makes a donation to Bellyful can order a personalised letter from Santa for the tamariki in their lives.

The volunteer-driven charity cooks and delivers free, yummy meals to whānau, with babies or young children, who need support. These are often exhausted new parents, whānau where someone is unwell, have no extended family locally, or who are just simply going through a tough patch.

“We are so grateful to have Santa on board to help us raise funds we need to fill bellies, and keep our services across Aotearoa running,” says Bellyful’s North Pole Liaison Jacqui Stanford. “We have obviously been very good again this year!”

To order a letter all you need to do is donate via www.bellyful.org.nz/santa and fill out the form, and a special letter will be on its way.

Santa has also added the option of a Baby’s First Christmas letter who whānau who would like to mark a special year where they have welcomed new bundles of joy.

Santa’s help comes in a year Bellyful has celebrated the massive milestone of delivering 200,000 meals to whānau across the motu. The charity was founded in Pukekohe in 2009 by Jacqui Ritchie, who had a vision of women coming together to cook and distribute meals to mums who had new babies and lacked support.

It’s a concept which caught on. Bellyful has grown steadily, now serving 25 communities. Meals are cooked around once a month by a team of volunteers in a ‘Cookathon’, then packaged and frozen, ready to be delivered to whānau who need them.

“There is so much demand for what we provide, and that demand is increasing. So, we are incredibly grateful to everyone who helps spread the Christmas cheer by ordering a Santa letter,” Jacqui Stanford says.

