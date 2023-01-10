Negotiations Have Begun For Second New Zealand Vs New Zealand World Boxing Title Fight

We can confirm that the negotiations have begun for second-ever New Zealand vs New Zealand world title fight between Lani Daniels (6 - 2 - 2) and Alrie Meleisea (6 - 1 - 1).

This could be a historic event if all the right boxes get ticked, this would not only be the first New Zealand born vs New Zealand born for a world title, but also for Maori vs Pasifika for a world title. The first New Zealander vs New Zealander to fight for a world title was Geovana Peres vs Lani Daniels back in March 2019 where Peres won the fight by Unanimous Decision. This will be Lani Daniels's second attempt to capture the World title.

Negotiations will be happening between promoter Vasco Kovačević who also is Alrie Meleiseas's trainer and manager and John Conway who is Lani Daniels's Trainer and manager.

This is the second attempt that these two will come together to make this fight work. This was originally scheduled to take place on the Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa undercard back in February 2021. However, due to poor boxing politics, the fight ended up being scrapped from the fight card.

If the fight does go on ahead, dates suggested might happen in May 2023, possibly at the Eventfinda Stadium on North shore, Auckland (formerly known as North Shore Events Centre). However, there is a long way to go before this fight can be officially made. Not only would it be simple stuff, but also negotiating with sanctioning bodies. Currently, the IBF and WBO have vacant world titles in this division which are the preferred bodies. IBF and WBO historically both support New Zealand Women's boxing, especially with Geovana Peres winning the WBO World title and Daniella Smith being the first-ever IBF women's world champion in any division.

John Conway, Lani Daniels's Trainer and Manager, is also currently in talks for Lani Daniels to have a tune-up fight in March. This is particularly risky, considering how close together the two fights would be as the worst possible outcome for Daniels would be for her to either get injured or worst of all to lose her opportunity.

Daniels comes into this fight as a three-time New Zealand National champion with the ranking of 1st in WBC, 2nd in WBA, 1st on Boxrec, 4th with ESPN and 3rd with Lineal Championship. Meleisea will be coming in as a two-time New Zealand National Heavyweight Champion with the ranking of 3rd on Boxrec and 4th with Lineal Championship. Meleisea just recently came off a win against WBA ranked 3rd Sequita Hemingway. After her win, Meleisea said on the microphone regarding Lani Daniels “Anytime, Anyplace, Anywhere”. Daniels recently stated that she believes right now she can defeat anyone in New Zealand. “I know if I fight them, I will be champion”.

Negotiations could take anywhere between a couple of weeks to a couple of months to get things all lined up and confirmed. However, we know that both boxers themselves want this fight and both want to be world champion. It is all in the hands of the managers to sort out.

