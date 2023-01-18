Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Taumarunui Set To Sizzle At This Summer’s Kotahitanga Festival 2023

Wednesday, 18 January 2023, 7:14 am
Press Release: Visit Ruapehu

Celebrate the best of summer at the anticipated Kotahitanga Festival in Taumarunui on Sat. 11 February 2023.

Anahera Hose, event organiser is thrilled that the Kotahitanga Festival returns this year after securing funding from the Thermal Explorer Highway Regional Events Fund, as well as a wide range of support from local businesses, operators, service providers and iwi.

It is estimated to attract 3,000 local and out of region visitors to the heart of King Country. This community led event brought together by Te Awanui a Rua Charitable Trust invites visitors from the wider regions to seek deeper, connective experiences in creating unity in our community.

“The Kotahitanga Festival invites our communities to come together during a special time of year which has significant historic and cultural gatherings while bringing whānau home to rekindle their ahikā,” shares Anahera.

This year, the Kotahitanga Festival is extended to the wider regions with a focus on unity and well-being through live music, kai, and fantastic stalls for the whole family to enjoy with the event taking place at the Taumarunui Domain from 12 – 8 pm.

Kim Treen, Manager of Ruapehu i-SITE is excited to showcase the range of activities to enjoy in and around Taumarunui with NZ’s first and only mobile i-SITE open throughout the festival.

“We are blessed with an abundance of things to do and welcoming communities in our natural wonderland here in Ruapehu. Visitors will be blown away by what we have to offer year-round. Our mobile i-SITE team will be at the festival to share information and make bookings for local experiences including jet boating and canoeing from Ngā Huinga – Cherry Grove, rail cart trips with Forgotten World Adventures, Lauren’s Lavender Farm and Nevalea Alpaca Farm,” says Kim.

Special guests include Foundation, Israel Star, Tahi, Brutha Rodz, NLC, DJ Rkayz, MC Manahi and more. Tickets can be purchased online at https://kotahitangafestival.com/

