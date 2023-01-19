NZ Aviation Mystery – Anniversary Event

Taking off from Christchurch International Airport on 12 February 1962 de Havilland Dragonfly ZK-AFB went missing on a tourist flight to Milford Sound. Despite the largest aerial search in New Zealand the aircraft disappeared with pilot (Brian Chadwick), and four tourist passengers, including a honeymoon couple (Louis Rowan, Elwyn & Valerie Saville and Darrell Shiels).

It is an enduring story; an entrepreneurial pilot well-known in the South Island, pioneering air charter work to Milford Sound, a veteran biplane airliner, scenic flying over mountainous terrain, tourist passengers, and ongoing search initiatives that continue to this day.

The 60th anniversary gathering last year had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. Will this gathering on Sunday 12 February 2023 at the Canterbury Aero Club with relatives of those on the aircraft, aviation enthusiasts, experienced pilots, and continuing search groups contribute to the solving of the mystery?

When: Sunday 12 February 2023

Where: Canterbury Aero Club, 25 Aviation Dr, McLeans Island 8051

Times: 12noon – 5pm

View historical photographic displays, have lunch at the café. Search presentations from 1.15pm. All welcome

More information contact aviation historian: Rev Dr Richard Waugh 022 5339400 richard.waugh.rev@gmail.com

Contact details for relatives of those on the flight can be supplied, as well as people who knew the pilot and some people who had even had scenic flights in January 1962, just weeks before the aircraft went missing. Also, other photographs can be supplied.

For indepth reference see: ‘LOST … without trace? Brian Chadwick & the Missing Dragonfly’. Kynaston/Craigs, Invercargill, 2005. 216p illus. ISBN 0-473-10157-2

