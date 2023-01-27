Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fund Extension Gives More Support To New Zealand’s Screen Sector

Friday, 27 January 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

Access to the Screen Production Recovery Fund has been extended from 31 January to 30 June 2023, and expanded to cover productions funded by Te Māngai Pāho, announced Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage today.

"These changes to the Fund provide crucial additional support and certainty to the New Zealand screen sector, and its financiers, through the busy summer filming period and into 2023," says Emily Fabling, Pou Mataaho o Te Aka Deputy Chief Executive Policy and Sector Performance.

"The changes guard against the continued risk of significant setbacks and flow-on consequences, from key cast and crew needing to isolate with COVID-19.

"Making the Fund accessible to productions funded through Te Māngai Pāho, as well as the New Zealand Film Commission and NZ On Air, also helps to ensure equity of Government support.

"New Zealand’s screen sector is an important contributor to our economy and COVID-19 recovery. It provides a diverse range of highly skilled jobs and is valued at more than $3.5 billion per year, with around 4,000 firms directly employing approximately 14,000 people.

"The support provided by the changes announced today does not require new money, as forecasts show existing funding is sufficient to cover productions over this period," says Emily Fabling.

Editor’s notes:

Screen productions can access full eligibility criteria, and apply for funding, via the New Zealand Film Commission, NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho websites.

© Scoop Media

