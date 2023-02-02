Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Iconic Overwatch World Cup Returns For 2023, Invites ANZ & SGP Players To Represent Nations On The World Stage

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 8:57 am
Press Release: Letsplay.live

Leading Oceanic esports provider LetsPlay.Live (LPL) have today announced their partnership with Blizzard Entertainment Inc. to produce, administrate and broadcast the official Overwatch World Cup Trials for New Zealand, Australia and Singapore.

After a three-year hiatus, the global competition returns for its fifth iteration in 2023. Overwatch World Cup Trials mark the beginning of LetsPlay.Live’s partnership with Blizzard, bringing opportunities for players across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore to enter the world of competitive Overwatch.

Australia, New Zealand and Singapore’s World Cup Trials will be played online across two weekends (17 - 19 February and 24 - 25 February), capped at 512 teams per region. The Grand Finals for Australia, New Zealand and Singapore will be played and broadcast live on Monday 27 February, where the two best teams from each nation will compete for a shot at tryouts for their respective country’s team, $2000 USD, and the chance to represent their nation at the 2023 Overwatch World Cup.

“The passion behind the team at LPL is one of the many reasons we are excited to partner with them. For the Overwatch World Cup Trials, we were seeking a regional organiser who is capable of connecting directly with our players in New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore, and could bring a great competitive experience” says Fernando Valdez, Associate Director, League Planning & Execution from Activision Blizzard Esports. “One of our goals in 2023 is to bring new ways for players to participate in the Overwatch World Cup, and we believe World Cup Trials is a step in this direction”

Duane Mutu, Managing Director of LetsPlay.Live, shares the same sentiment. “LPL are thrilled to be partnering with Blizzard to deliver the official Overwatch World Cup Trials for Australia, New Zealand and Singapore for 2023,” says Mutu. “This is a massive opportunity for players in the regions to represent themselves and their nation, offering pathways to do so on the world stage. The LPL team are looking forward to working with the Overwatch World Cup team on an iconic global esports event.”

Teams interested in entering the World Cup Trials for Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand can head to

letsplay.live/overwatchworldcuptrials

for more information on the tournament, eligibility criteria, and to register. Registrations close for all regions on Wednesday 15 February at 12PM NZDT.

