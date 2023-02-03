Wellington Film Society Is Gearing Up To Screen Beloved Masterpieces And Cult Classics In 2023

Today, the Wellington Film Society (WFS) unveils its 2023 programme, a bumper offering of diverse films from around the world delivered straight to the big screen at the Embassy Theatre.

The 2023 season is bookended by two Hollywood classics. We open on the 27th of February with a WFS exclusive screening of the Southern Gothic masterpiece, The Night of the Hunter – recently ranked the 25th greatest film of all time in Sight and Sound magazine’s respected critics poll. Our season closes on the 4th of December with the crowd pleasing, The African Queen starring Katherine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart.

“Our aim is to bring the best of international cinema to Wellington, and this year's 36 film programme is a testament to that commitment. We are proud to feature films from countries including Japan, Senegal, Australia, Romania, Macedonia, and Burkina Faso. This year's program also includes two classic Aotearoa New Zealand films: Sleeping Dogs and Smash Palace”, says Vice-President Johnny Crawford.

“I’m stoked for the genre films like The Wicker Man, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and David Cronenberg’s Crash”, says Johnny. “Building on the success of last year’s live cinema screening of Faust, we hope to screen the 1924 German silent film, Waxworks on the 21st of August with a new score played by local musicians.”

“The Embassy Theatre, the home of WFS, provides the ultimate film viewing experience with its large screen and state-of-the-art sound system. At less than $4 per film, WFS offers unbeatable value for its members.” says Johnny. “Come and join hundreds of other Wellingtonians enjoying interesting and entertaining cinema on Monday nights.”

WFS has refreshed its website over the break and you can see full details of all our screenings there. With the exception of our German films, screenings are open to members only, so join the Wellington Film Society to enjoy this year’s programme. Annual membership is open to all. We also offer 3-film sampler membership for people who want to come along before committing to a year’s membership. The 3-film sampler can then be easily upgraded to a full membership.

WFS screenings are on Monday nights at 6.15pm. Visit wellingtonfilms.nz for more information and to join. We look forward to seeing you on the 27th of February for The Night of the Hunter!

WFS thanks Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission, the Goethe-Institut, the Institut Francais and the French Embassy, and Unity Books for their partnership and support.

