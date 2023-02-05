Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Returns; HEARTS Bank On Winning Super Smash Momentum

After a six week absence, the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield is back with the HEARTS taking on the Wellington Blaze at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.

The HEARTS will look to take some momentum into tomorrow’s match from their upset of the unbeaten Blaze in the Super Smash earlier today.

They currently sit at 6th on the table with two losses from their only completed matches of the competition so far. In a fair reflection of how the weather in the North Island has been this summer, the other three matches have been either abandoned or called off.

They’ve named a similar team despite resting Izzy Gaze and Anna Browning, who have only just linked up with the team from the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup in South Africa and played in the match earlier today.

Prue Catton will captain the side again in the absence of Lauren Down, who is with the WHITEFERNS in South Africa for the T20 World Cup.

Also unavailable due to WhiteFerns commitments are Molly Penfold and Fran Jonas.

Despite these absences, the HEARTS have named a balanced squad, with a number of players in good form from the Super Smash, in particular Josie Penfold, who helped the HEARTS to their win earlier today with 4/23.

Play starts at 10:30am and will be live streamed on New Zealand Cricket’s YouTube channel.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Round Six | Auckland HEARTS vs. Wellington Blaze | 10:30am Start | FREE ENTRY

Bella Armstrong (Cornwall)

Sky Bowden (Howick Pakuranga)

Sarah Carnachan (wk) (Cornwall)

Prue Catton (c) (Auckland University)

Amie Hucker (Cornwall)

Holly Huddleston (Auckland University)

Emma Irwin (Takapuna)

Kate Irwin (Takapuna)

Amberly Parr (Howick Pakuranga)

Katie Perkins (Cornwall)

Josie Penfold (Howick Pakuranga)

Saachi Shahri (Howick Pakuranga)

