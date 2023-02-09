Valuing Connection: Neighbours Aotearoa - March 2023

Neighbours Aotearoa is a month-long initiative from the 1st to the 31st of March 2023, which encourages people to organise an activity or event for their community around this year's theme ‘Let's Share!’

Every person up and down the country, from Kaitaia to Ōtepoti, is invited to do something small (or large!) to get to know a neighbour a little bit better. From local get-togethers like book clubs and plant swaps to bigger events like street parties and workshops, and longer term projects like establishing a pātaka kai or tool library - neighbours are getting together to connect, to support one another and share.

Neighbours Aotearoa has evolved and grown since its initial one day event in 2009: after later expanding to ten days, 2023 will see the initiative span the entire month of March and beyond.

This community movement has been successful in supporting communities for thirteen years, with people appreciating the opportunity to share and connect.

“There is a huge benefit to neighbours: to know each other, keep connected and help each other, give a friendly wave. Knowing your neighbours makes your street safer and a more caring place to live.” Manawatū - Whanganui

The change to month-long activities supports a vision to make longer-term and more deeply ingrained changes to the social fabric of Aotearoa.

“We want neighbourhoods to have the ability to act, shape, and influence the things that matter to them. This might be something that filters out beyond the month of March, therefore having a year-long support network like Neighbours Aotearoa is needed.” - Cissy Rock, experienced Community Developer.

