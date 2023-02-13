Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

UK's SLEAFORD MODS announce NZ Show dates

Monday, 13 February 2023, 7:16 am
Press Release: The Label

Sleaford Mods are returning to New Zealand this May for their second visit following their sold-out debut NZ show in 2019 at Auckland’s Powerstation. Bringing with them a brand new album UK GRIM, that is set for release March 10,2023 via Rough Trade Records.

Truly the sound of now, not only in terms of the ideas and issues Jason Williamson's strong words invoke, but also thanks to the innovative and immersive production of Andrew Fearn, UK GRIM is an urgent and sage-like look at life, living and the gritty reality of our era and the Nottingham duo's most dancefloor friendly release to date.

UK GRIM features the recently released title track and their sinister new single 'Force 10 From Navarone', featuring guest vocals from Dry Cleaning frontwoman Florence Shaw plus a collaboration with Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction on album track, 'So Trendy'.

UK GRIM is the band’s twelfth album, and another stunning step up as their stages, horizons and output grows. 2021’s Spare Ribs was their third UK Top 10 album since 2019 and their most successful yet. Sleaford Mods and UK GRIM is nothing less than a defining band and voice of their generation as with their musical forebears like The Jam, The Clash or Public Enemy.

Angry yet artful, innovative yet possessing an instinctual energy that irresistibly moves bodies and minds, UK GRIM is an erudite electronic vision that truly engages with times that have been anything but 'precedented'. SLEAFORD MODS hail from Nottingham in England and are Jason Williamson (lyrics and vocals) and Andrew Fearn (music).
They are a band like no other.

Two New Zealand shows go on sale this Thursday, 16 February from Ticketmaster; Friday 26 May at Auckland's Powerstation and Sunday 28 May at Wellington's Hunter Lounge.

