International Chef Collaborations Back On The Table At Visa Wellington On A Plate

After a three year hiatus, Visa Wellington On a Plate is thrilled to announce the return of the Chef Collaboration Series presented by Singapore Airlines. Nine internationally-renowned chefs will be paired with iconic Wellington venues for the series of events that will take place across the two week festival.

International chefs participating in the Chef Collaboration Series presented by Singapore Airlines - from top left to right: Jp McMahon (IRE), Tom Brown (UK), Kristen Kish (USA), Victor Liong (USA), Lucho Martinez (MEX), Matt Abergal (HK), Prateek Sadhu (IND), Louis Tikaram (AUS), Sean Connolly (AUS), Andrea Marseglia (HB), Karena and Kasey Bird (BOP), Josh Hunter (CHCH) and Mitchell Tierney (AKL) - link to full set of images here

In addition to the international chefs, several high profile Kiwi collaborators will be presenting unique events that celebrate Aotearoa’s rich cultural heritage through food and drink as part of the Series.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival Director Sarah Meikle says international borders reopening has seen renewed interest in New Zealand as a food destination for top chefs and visitors alike.

“These big international names are a huge drawcard for the festival, all of these chefs are at the top of their game and bringing cutting-edge cuisine to Wellington.

“We always see huge interest from locals and out-of-towners, and my advice to anyone thinking about coming down is to get organised and book their travel now!

“Everyone we speak with is excited to explore our unique kaimoana and food culture. We are a place that they have always wanted to travel to, and that’s something we as New Zealanders should be proud of.”

The international talent that will be part of the Chef Collaborations presented by Singapore Airlines for 2023 are:

Kristen Kish of Arlo Grey (USA) x Floriditas

Matt Abergel of Yardbird (HK) x Cinderella

Prateek Sadhu formerly of Masque (IND) x Chaat Street

Victor Liong of Lee Ho Fook (AUS) x Loretta

Tom Brown of Cornerstone (UK) x Highwater

Jp McMahon of Aniar (IRE) x Logan Brown

Louis Tikaram (AUS) of Stanley Cantonese Restaurant x Charley Noble

Lucho Martinez of Em (MEX) x Double Vision Brewing

Sean Connolly (AUS) of Esther (AKL) x Hippopotamus

Kārena and Kasey (Bay of Plenty) x Whiskey & Wood

Josh Hunter (Canterbury) and Mitchell Teirney (Auckland) of Whakapapa of you Kai x Havana

Andrea Marseglia of Teresa (Hawkes Bay) x Graze

The full festival programme will be revealed on 7 March 2023. Tickets will be available through the Visa Pre-sale from 20-22 March and on General Release from 23 March. This series is made possible by the support of Singapore Airlines and QT Wellington.

Visit www.visawoap.com for more information.

