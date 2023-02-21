The Sony Alpha Awards 2023 Are Back And Open For Entries

SYDNEY, 21 February 2023 - The 2023 Sony Alpha Awards marks the eighth year of the photo competition showcasing incredible photography captured on Sony cameras and lenses. The Alpha Awards aim to reinvigorate and reconnect photographers across the region, reward professionals and enthusiasts alike, and provide a platform for the greatest photography work captured on Sony Alpha cameras and lenses, across Australia and New Zealand.

Grand Prize Winner of the 2022 Sony Alpha Awards, Caitlin Eafie, Rainfall in Limbo

Categories continue to represent the diverse range and passions of all Sony photographers, allowing entrants to submit their work across ten categories, including Astrophotography, City/Street, Creative, Editorial, Landscape, Nature, Portrait, Seascape, Sports and Wedding.

$50,000 worth of Sony camera gear will be available to win at the 2023 Alpha Awards – including $4,000 of Sony digital imaging gear per category and each of the category finalists will be in with the chance to win the overall Grand Prize of Sony digital imaging gear to the value of $10,000.

All applicants for the Open categories can submit up to five entries through the submissions page. Eligible images must be taken with Sony Digital Imaging cameras (body and lens or integrated camera). Submissions will close on 25th June 2023.

All entries to the Sony Alpha Awards are free via the submissions page.

Key dates:

20 February 2023, 12:00pm - entries for the Alpha Awards open

25 June 2023, 11:59pm - entries for the Alpha Awards close

2023 Sony Alpha Awards - Prize and Category Summary

Prizes:

Grand Prize: Sony digital imaging gear to the value of $10,000

Category Prize Winners: Sony digital imaging gear to the value of $4,000 for each category winner

Categories:

Astrophotography

A photograph that prominently features the night sky. Judges in this category are looking for images that demonstrate exceptional mastery of this field’s significant technical constraints, alongside the aesthetic considerations of the Landscape category. Composite images that do not alter the explicit content of the image are allowed (i.e., exposure blending, colour compositing, dark frame subtraction). Pure starfield images may be submitted, but judging will be based on aesthetic and pictorial criteria; astronomy work that lacks aesthetic impact may not be highly awarded, in spite of technical excellence.

City / Street

This category covers any image that documents life in an urban centre. Both people and places will be considered. Judges in this category are looking for images that give insight into urban life or reveal unexpected or extraordinary aesthetics.

Creative

A category which rewards originality, experimentation and imagination, Creative is for photo composite images. Any number of photos can be used and edited together to form an image of a subject, object, environment, idea, or concept. All elements used in the composite must be captured by the submitting photographer, and should the submission reach the final round of judging, entrants will be required to submit the original layered file and/or contributing images. Judges in this category are looking for a clear concept, executed with sensitivity to the subject matter and a high level of technical competence.

Editorial

Submitted images should be drawn from a body of work, commissioned or otherwise. Subject matter can range from commercial work to photo reportage documenting current affairs, newsworthy events, etc. For an image which reaches the final stage of judging, the photographer will be required to submit the full body of work for context. Judges in this category are looking for clear storytelling, executed both within the individual image and, for finalists, sustained throughout the series.

Landscape

A photo of a place and/or thing, typically the natural world. Judges in this category are looking for unique and powerful framings, or new takes on familiar scenes. Technical photographic excellence is needed, but final decisions in this category are made on the basis of a photographer’s use of colour, composition and sensitive post-production to complement the scene presented. Photo compositing in this category for technical purposes will not be penalised, but composites from significantly different times/places are grounds for disqualification. Photographs that qualify for consideration in Astrophotography or Seascape are unlikely to receive an award in this category.

Nature

A photo of the natural living world. Animals, plants, fungi - if it’s alive, it counts. Judges in this category are looking for images that reveal something new or unexpected from the natural world around us. As a hotly contested category, technical considerations are often a factor in deciding the top contenders for Nature.

Domesticated animals and animals in clearly artificial settings or captivity are unlikely to be awarded.

Portrait

A photo of a person who is aware of the photographer and participating in the creation of the photo. Judging in this category will reward photos that reveal more than just the surface of the subject. Candid photography is not considered in this category.

Seascape

A landscape photograph that prominently features the sea. Judges in this category are looking for unique and powerful framings, or new takes on familiar scenes. Technical photographic excellence is needed, but final decisions in this category are made on the basis of a photographer’s use of colour, composition and sensitive post-production to complement the scene presented.

Sports

A photo of a sport being played or related to the culture of a sport. Judges in this category are looking for images that reveal a deep understanding of the sport being documented, and which capture either peak action, or something quintessential to the sport.

Wedding

Photography documenting a wedding. Judges in this category are looking for intelligent and intuitive photography that demonstrates the photographer’s ability to read the environment of a wedding and zero in on powerful moments, while upholding aesthetic considerations. Alternatively, pre-wedding work that goes beneath the surface and speaks to the couple being photographed. Documentary work related to a wedding will also be considered.

Please visit the website for rules and conditions of entry.

About Sony mirrorless range: Sony is the leader in mirrorless technology with 9 full-frame bodies; 4 APSC bodies; 40 full-frame lenses; and 20 APSC lenses in market in Australia. The Alpha mirrorless system gives you an unmatched range of creative options.

Picture credits

Grand Prize Winner of the 2022 Sony Alpha Awards, Caitlin Eafie, Rainfall in Limbo

© Scoop Media

