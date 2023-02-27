2023 ANZ Premiership Grand Final Venue Confirmed



Netball New Zealand has announced the 2023 ANZ Premiership Grand Final will be played at GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands in Hamilton on Sunday 4 June.

The decision was made to lock in the venue for this season’s finale before the season started, adding an extra level of excitement to the competition regardless of which teams made it through to the Grand Final.

Hamilton was selected following a consultation process with all six teams to ensure equity across the league.

Netball New Zealand Head of Events and Competitions Emma Fowlie said everyone worked tirelessly to find a solution that would satisfy everyone involved.

“We are pleased to have secured our venue for the Grand Final. It was important for us to find the best possible location to host New Zealand’s top tier netball decider, and Hamilton is a perfect fit," she said.

Fowlie acknowledged that the decision secure a Grand Final venue in advance may come as a disappointment to some fans, but emphasised that the choice was made with the best interests of the competition in mind.

“We understand that fans across the country look forward to seeing their team play in the Grand Final on a home court, our intent in future years will be to get back to home venues for both finals but availability has forced our hand this year. This year we needed to make the decision now or we could have missed out on having any venue available for our Grand Final.

“However, we can't wait to see which teams will make it to the Grand Final and compete for the title in front of a passionate crowd at Hamilton.”

The Finals Series will include an Elimination Final between the second and third placed teams, with the winner going on to meet the top seed in the Grand Final. The Elimination Final will be played at the home venue of the team placed second following the regular season.

The ANZ Premiership gets underway on Saturday 4 March at The Trusts Arena in Auckland, with the MG Mystics hosting the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel.

This season’s ANZ Premiership promises to be an exciting competition, with the addition of the Netball World Cup in South Africa later in the year adding to the calendar's buzz.

