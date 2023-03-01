Get Your Groove On For A Good Cause At In It Together: Uniting Music And Community To Support New Zealand Disaster Fund

Join us for an electrifying night of music at In It Together, taking place at the brand new AUX venue in Tāmaki Makaurau on Saturday 4 March. Featuring some of the hottest up-and-coming bands in town, including Bad Jones, Neon Serpent, Goodnight Faith, Swizl Jager, Bryce Patten and Super Mild, this promises to be a night you won't forget.

But that's not all - you'll also be doing good while you're grooving, because all ticket proceeds will be donated to the New Zealand Disaster Fund, collected by New Zealand Red Cross. So come on out, have a blast, and help make a difference in the lives of those in need.

AUX is a stunning new 300 capacity live music venue in Tāmaki Makaurau, with entry through the iconic Ding Dong Lounge. The venue promises to be the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable night of music and community spirit.

Tickets are available online now, with a minimum donation of just $4. And remember, this event is R18, so be sure to bring your ID.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this incredible event - book your tickets today and get ready to be part of something truly special.

In It Together

Bad Jones, Neon Serpent, Goodnight Faith, Swizl Jager, Bryce Patten and Super Mild

Saturday 4 March 2023

AUX, 26 Wyndham St, Auckland 1010

Tickets from www.dingdongloungenz.com/tix

