Robinhood Stars Lock In Local Talent For 2023 Anz Premiership Season

The Robinhood Stars have signed one of their rising talents as a replacement player for the upcoming ANZ Premiership season.

Defender Lisa Putt has been elevated from a training partner to the full-time squad in place of Silver Ferns defender Kayla Johnson who is expecting her second child.

Putt is the captain of the Stars development team the Comets and is extremely excited to make the step up.

“I’m very pumped, it’s been a very nice gradual integration into the Stars from the Comets, where I’ve had a good few years. I definitely feel ready to step it up and accept the challenge. I’m very honoured to be selected and it’s a super exciting time. I’ve got a lot of things I want to work on in this space and I think the Stars coaching staff will bring out the best in me.” Putt said.

Stars coach Kiri Wills is looking forward to have Putt on board.

“She’s been a training partner since the beginning of pre-season and has been with the Comets for three years, so is a part of our DNA and will bleed purple for us. We’re excited about what she brings – she’s not a big defender, but she’s got a powerful jump and athletic background, so we’re keen to develop that speed and power at the ANZ Premiership level.” Wills explained.

Putt describes herself as being a dark horse at the back of the court.

“I’m quite a deceptive defensive player. I might not look the part in the circle, because I don’t really have the height, but I still have a lot of other things going for me that I don’t think people expect, like my jump, speed and reach. I definitely think my vision and movement is going to be key to success in the ANZ Premiership, by doing the unexpected.” Putt said.

Silver Ferns legend and former Stars defender Anna Harrison has been working with the defenders in a specialist role throughout the pre-season and Putt says her range of information has been incredible.

“I’m definitely capitalising on it and Elle Temu and Kelera Nawai-Caucau are just awesome people to be around and the way they deliver information is really good and I’m trying to soak it all in like a sponge. I’m grateful to have this knowledge around me.” Putt added.

Putt understands how community makes up the fabric of the Stars and feels honoured to represent the South Auckland community which has been a big part of her life.

“I’ve been with the Comets for such a long time and have connections in Papakura, Manurewa and all other areas where I’ve done athletics and touch too. I’ve been doing it for so long that it feels like I’m doing it for other people even more so than myself, which is such a privilege to have in my little area. Putt said.

“I’m very excited and have so many people backing me who I’m grateful to have on my side from the South Auckland area and my Comets girls. it’s going to be amazing and I can’t wait.”

© Scoop Media

