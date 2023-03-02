BIG FAN Announces Summer Residencies

A NEW INITIATIVE TO FOSTER EMERGING INDEPENDENT AOTEAROA PRODUCERS

BIG FAN continues to be more than just a purpose-built music venue and state-of-the-art recording studios. The BIG FAN Summer Residencies, will run from Monday March 27 to Friday March 31 and offers creatives the chance to flex their inspired muscles in one of three professional grade recording studios that boast world class, top-of-the-line equipment - for five days, for free!

Successful applicants will be able to experiment, produce, write and/or record music by themselves or with collaborators, for five full days, for free, with no final outcome or commercial release expectation.

“One of our main goals with creating BIG FAN was to give opportunities and access to people who might not normally have had them. If we’re able to get rid of some of the old barriers, that means more people will get a chance to explore their love for music, and their true potential,” says BIG FAN co-founder and Grammy Award winner Joel Little. “We’re really excited to be launching these programs and look forward to receiving applications.”

The Summer Residencies placements are intended for Aotearoa based artists, songwriters, and producers over the age of 18 with no upper age limit. One successful applicant outside of Tāmaki Makaurau will have a portion of their travel and accommodation costs covered, so all creatives from Aotearoa are encouraged to apply.

Applications open via the BIG FAN website on March 1st and close 13th March at 5.30pm.

Funded in part by the Ministry of Culture & Heritage, a second Residency opportunity will be announced later in the year.

Aotearoa has a wealth of musical talent, and BIG FAN believe that music creation should be available for all sections of its diverse society. Through this initiative, participants will develop the tools to forge a successful career locally and internationally. There is also the opportunity to return to BIG FAN to inspire and mentor the next generation, in turn further growing the already thriving music community in Aotearoa and helping people fulfil their ambitions through music.

Full Information regarding the Summer Residencies, how to apply and FAQ’s can be found online at www.bigfan.co.nz/community/summer-residencies .

