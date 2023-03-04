ACES’ Plunket Shield Campaign Belatedly Returns With Added Ferguson Pace And Renewed Red Ball Impetus

After an abandoned round five fixture in Napier, the ACES are finally due to reignite their red ball season when the Plunket Shield resumes tomorrow at Colin Maiden Park.

Sitting sixth place on the table (albeit with one less match played than the other teams) the ACES will be looking for wins as they seek to defend their title from last season.

Adding fresh pace and energy to the squad is Lockie Ferguson, who has a window between international and T20 league appointments to play his first First Class match in three seasons.

His inclusion is one of several changes to the squad from the last Plunket Shield fixture versus Canterbury in November.

Takapuna batsmen Quinn Sunde is in line for a potential debut while Ben Lister sits out as he recovers from illness. Adi Ashok also joins the squad for potentially his first match since bagging five wickets on debut against the Central Stags in October.

The toss is at 10am with play kicking off at 10:30am. The match will be live streamed on New Zealand Cricket’s YouTube channel and live scoring is available at scoring.nzc.nz.

Plunket Shield Round Six | Auckland ACES vs. Wellington Firebirds

10:30am, 5-8 March 2023 | Colin Maiden Park, Auckland

Adi Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)

Mark Chapman (Parnell)

Lockie Ferguson (Parnell)

Danru Ferns (Takapuna)

Ben Horne (Parnell) (wk)

Simon Keene (North Shore)

Robbie O’Donnell (Takapuna) (c)

Will O’Donnell (Takapuna)

Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)

Will Somerville (Parnell)

Quinn Sunde (Takapuna)

George Worker (Cornwall)

