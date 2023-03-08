Shiny Showcase: Christchurch Studio Exhibits Students’ Unique Creations

Workspace Studios is an artisan gem in the heart of Ōtautahi Christchurch CBD. It is an inclusive makers workshop which has been offering jewellery classes to local communities for many years – and now it has announced its first Student Jewellery Exhibition and Open Day!

On Saturday 25 March Workspace Studios will be showcasing its students’ beautiful shiny creations – and they are opening their doors to the community, too. The event will be held between 10am and 2pm and it’s an excellent chance to have a look around the Workspace Studios workshop and contemplate a new creative hobby, or perhaps even a new professional vocation.

So, how do people make jewellery? Workspace Studios tutors, the accomplished Aotearoa jewellers, will run special demonstrations. Glass-making at 10.30am will show how to shape and colour glass objects, creating bewitching jewellery pieces, and metal-work at 11am will feature precious metals, hammers and anvils, sanding and polishing to culminate in that shiny “my preciousss” look!

“Bringing creative artisan communities together was our main goal from the beginning” – says Annie Collins, one of the Workspace Studio founders – “ever since we started the Workspace in 2004, we wanted to fill the gap and support aspiring jewellers in Aotearoa. We are so excited about our first public event in Christchurch! It’s a celebration of local creativity, and, to be honest, we all deserve those much-needed positive vibes right now”.

Entry to the Exhibition and Open Day is free.

The event is proudly supported by the Christchurch Creative Communities Scheme.

