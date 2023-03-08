Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Shiny Showcase: Christchurch Studio Exhibits Students’ Unique Creations

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 8:09 am
Press Release: Workspace Studios

Workspace Studios is an artisan gem in the heart of Ōtautahi Christchurch CBD. It is an inclusive makers workshop which has been offering jewellery classes to local communities for many years – and now it has announced its first Student Jewellery Exhibition and Open Day!

On Saturday 25 March Workspace Studios will be showcasing its students’ beautiful shiny creations – and they are opening their doors to the community, too. The event will be held between 10am and 2pm and it’s an excellent chance to have a look around the Workspace Studios workshop and contemplate a new creative hobby, or perhaps even a new professional vocation.

So, how do people make jewellery? Workspace Studios tutors, the accomplished Aotearoa jewellers, will run special demonstrations. Glass-making at 10.30am will show how to shape and colour glass objects, creating bewitching jewellery pieces, and metal-work at 11am will feature precious metals, hammers and anvils, sanding and polishing to culminate in that shiny “my preciousss” look!

“Bringing creative artisan communities together was our main goal from the beginning” – says Annie Collins, one of the Workspace Studio founders – “ever since we started the Workspace in 2004, we wanted to fill the gap and support aspiring jewellers in Aotearoa. We are so excited about our first public event in Christchurch! It’s a celebration of local creativity, and, to be honest, we all deserve those much-needed positive vibes right now”.

Entry to the Exhibition and Open Day is free.

The event is proudly supported by the Christchurch Creative Communities Scheme.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Workspace Studios on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

WOMAD Preview: Youssou N'Dour - Legendary Pioneer Of African Music

At 65, Youssou N'Dour is without a doubt the biggest name performing at WOMAD 2023. We review the music and global influence of this true pioneer of African music. More>>

Howard Davis: Indigenous Voices

Ten film-makers from Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific have produced a melange of varied, but thematically linked experiences in We Are Still Here. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails Tár

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 