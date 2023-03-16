Ahikāroa Fires Up For Season Five

When season five of the longest running scripted Māori drama show returns, we’ll finally learn the answer to the big question, ‘ko wai kei muri i te kūaha ki Te Pā?’ Who is behind the door at The Pā?

Along with mākutu, murder and mayhem, all will be revealed in 18 action-packed episodes when AHIKĀROA 5 premieres at 9.30 PM Thursday 30 March on Whakaata Māori.

Fans with the MAORI+ app can view two episodes a week beginning a day earlier, on 29 March.

AHIKĀROA 5 was funded by Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air.

Kura Productions’ Te Ataraiti Waretini promises season 5 of the fast-paced series isn’t short of shocking revelations, current rangatahi issues and te reo Māori.

“We can’t wait for the audience to watch it,” says Te Ataraiti.

“Filming in the middle of winter at the height of Covid made AHIKĀROA 5 one of the hardest seasons to film to date, but a committed and generous crew dedicated to reo Māori content for rangatahi made this season a joy to work on,” she says.

“AHIKĀROA opens the door for fluent Māori speakers to take on acting roles with their reo, in this season you’ll meet Jewells King who plays Booms.

“For some of the cast – and crew – AHIKĀROA is their first step into the world of acting and television production.

“Being able to provide this opportunity, and watching them develop into their roles over time is an absolute privilege,” Te Ataraiti says.

CORE CAST MEMBERS:

· GEO: Turia Schmidt-Peke (Ngati Tamatera, Ngati Haua, Hamoa)

Turia epitomises the Ahikāroa kaupapa, a series that showcases the stories of kura kaupapa raised urban rangatahi. When asked ‘Where she learnt te reo Māori?’ Turia phrased a more suitable response, ‘Ko te pātai e tika ana, I ako ahau i taku reo Pākehā i hea? Ko te reo Māori kē taku reo tuatahi.”

A graduate of Waikato University’s Bachelors of Communications and Bachelor of Arts studies, Turia has an extensive background in broadcast including an actress on Shortland Street. A powerful force on screen, Turia has already been recognised for her mahi taking out ‘NZ Web Fest’ award for ‘Best Actress’ in 2021. l want a friend like Geo!

· HEMI: Nepia Takuira-Mita (Te Arawa, Hāmoa)

Nepia is no stranger to the performance arts, this Rotorua local can be found at Maori performing villages in his hometown. His passion for kapa haka encouraged him to take a leap into the world of acting and we are glad he did. His talents have been recognised at the 2022 NZ Web Fest awards as a finalists for ‘Best Actor’. Impressing audiences on stage, and upsetting audiences on screen, we hate to love his Ahikāroa character Hemi.

· HAKI: Paetawhiti Tumai (Ngāi Tūhoe, Tainui, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa)

Paetawhiti, meaning to ‘Arise like the Sun and shine out’ is humble about his classification of his title as an ‘actor’. A student of the craft, Whiti accredits his desire to act as being one that allows him to experience challenging scenarios, that in turn develop him as a person. Originally studying as an electrical engineer Whiti found himself auditioning for Ahikāroa on S2 and now following through into S4 we can’t wait to see what trouble he is in now.

· KID: Aniwawhaiapu Koloamatangi (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Waihoki no Waikato, Tainui)

Before you jump to a guess that Aniwa is short for Aniwaniwa, take a lesson from Aniwa’s Nan, she knows Aniwa to be the name for the halo above an angel’s head, and we know Aniwa to embody this energy no less! Straight out of kura kaupapa and on to our screens Aniwa plays our beloved Kid. He’s gone on to be a presenter for NZ factual show, Queer and Here. A naturally gifted performer, Aniwa brought Kid to life and is a fan fave. 1

· TE URURANGI: Akinehi Munroe (Te Aupōuri)

You might recognise Aki from the theatre stage! Aki began her career reprising the role of ‘Annie’, and prior to Ahikāroa was working on a children’s theatre show ‘Tu Meke Tūi’. Aki has always been creative, active, and a touch dramatic, so pursuing acting as a career was a natural path for her. A naturally gifted actress she can also be seen on other dramas like Vegas and Kura. Aki brings Te Ururangi to life on screen and we’re all here for it.

