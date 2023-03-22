The Toe-tappingly Fun Wonderland Glow Show Will Tour Aotearoa June And July!

More than 82,000 Kiwi kids have seen this magical, glow-in-the-dark show.

It will perform at 27 venues across Aotearoa/New Zealand in 2023.

Flamingos

The much-loved Glow Show is back! This innovative, glow-in-the-dark stage show with giant puppets will be at a venue near you in June and July. This year's performance is the Wonderland Glow Show, a fabulously Kiwified version of Alice in Wonderland.

The Wonderland Glow Show is a magical experience, a fusion of science and the arts, that is designed to intrigue tamariki around Aotearoa/New Zealand. Its incredible storytelling shows reading as a true superpower, a power every kid has inside.

The show’s masterfully crafted characters and intriguing scenery will transport its audiences into a weird and wonderful world of dancing flamingos, an eight-metre caterpillar and giant flowers. The dynamic, highly visual performance art is underpinned by an incredibly catchy, original music score.

But it’s not all rosy ...there could be a March Hare on the loose!

The Glow Show educates and entertains, by promoting literacy and celebrating the exquisite art of ultraviolet puppetry. It offers a truly memorable experience with uplifting messages for tamariki.

The Wonderland Glow Show features brilliant cast members, being:

Carolyn Lamonde, a Canadian native who visited some 30 countries before arriving in Aotearoa/New Zealand in 2017. She now lives in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland with her partner and young son. Children's theatre has captured her imagination; she loves to see the kids be "completely transported" into the show. She can't wait to perform the Wonderland Glow Show for tamariki around the country.

Bryn Monk, a Dunedin-born acting, singing and dancing superstar, who has toured throughout Australasia in recent years and performed in hits including Madagascar the Musical, Beauty and the Beast, and with New Zealand’s Playhouse Theatre. The self-confessed "Disney baby” has been all sorts of wild creatures on stage, including Melman the Giraffe, and Da’Ritchie - a mashup of Dan Carter and Richie McCaw. He’s thrilled to perform the Wonderland Glow Show to Kiwi kids, who he describes as “so great, so funny…and so brutally honest!”

Numela Ta'avao, a Manukau Institute of Technology graduate, who is deeply involved in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland’s ballroom scene. Numela spends “half my life” on the stage dancing and performing as part of the lifestyle. The rest of the time is dedicated to family and work. The 25-year-old Samoan-Niuean performer is excited to hit the road for the Wonderland Glow Show.

Georgie Tuipulotu, an emerging multidisciplinary artist who recently performed in the schoolkid spectacular Sau e Siva Creatives, and who proudly takes inspiration from being an NZ-born Tongan. Georgie performed in last year's Matariki Glow Show, which was in Te Reo Māori and English. Now he is back on stage, bringing his unique sense of humour, exquisite singing and fabulous acting.

Terry Hooper, whose deep background in the arts includes as a stage performer, film and television actor, teacher, and theatre company founder. Terry is a huge fan of the Glow Show, after seeing it a few years back and being taken on a "beautiful journey of light and sound...I fell in love with it." He and his partner collaborate frequently on kids' performances; Terry says they're an audience who are the "most truthful you can get, and that's magical." Terry can't wait to join the Glow Show crew!

More than 82,000 children, educators and whānau have already seen the Glow Show; it's the perfect opportunity to get family, preschool and school groups together for a unique and engaging experience.

The Wonderland Glow Show will perform at 27 venues, from Kaitaia to Invercargill. The nationwide tour starts on June 19, so book your tickets now! The show is designed specifically for children up to 7 years old, and its show times and ticket prices are designed to suit all families. Go to www.glowshow.co.nz or iTicket to book.

The Glow Show is also raising funds to gift 2,000 tickets to children in and around Napier who have suffered from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Who’s behind the Glow Show?

Sarah Burren launched the Glow Show in 2017, after dreaming up the concept over several years. Sarah, a New Zealander, was based in London and Toronto for 15 years, and designed and made costumes for numerous TV and theatre shows, including Basil Brush’s attire for the BBC. She also worked across Europe and in North America, making couture garments for a range of celebrities, including Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson in the mid-1980s. She returned to Auckland in 1994 and has designed theatre, TV, film and spectacular live events including the America’s Cup Ball, Volvo Ocean Race, Sky City opening and Rugby World Cup 2011 as well as designing sets, costumes and props for over 50 children’s shows.

Sarah and the talented cast members are available for interviews.

