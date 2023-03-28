All Ages, All Abilities, All Amazing At The Porirua Grand Traverse

Covid-19 hit New Zealand’s event industry hard, but the Porirua Grand Traverse managed to run the event every year and is poised now for a record entry in 2023.

Established in 2006, this multi-faceted endurance event around Porirua’s iconic hills, forests, coastlines and waterways has become an annual highlight, catering for everyone from weekend runners and walkers to schools and skilled endurance enthusiasts.

Based at Whitireia Polytechnic campus, the traditional multisport race involves a 12k kayak, 28k mountain bike and 17k mountain run. In recent years the introduction of the Arena Fitness 9k Fun Run/Walk provided an intro to endurance sport that is no less spectacular and perfect for families, schools and recreational fitness enthusiasts. In 2023 the event is introducing the FS Cycles 13k Fun Bike, aimed at getting more kids and families onto the purpose built mountain bike trails on Porirua’s Rangituhi Trail Park.

Held annually on the first weekend in April, the “PGT” has attracted as many as 1092 participants. That was in 2019, but further growth was held back by the covid-19 period. This year, however, entries thus far have been the biggest since 2019 and event manager, Michael Jacques, is hoping to see a record turnout.

“It’s great to see the event returning toward record numbers,” says Jacques. “We worked really hard to keep it going during those worst covid restrictions, so the profile stayed high and I think that’s why we’re seeing good numbers now.”

This won’t be the first time that the wider region illustrates its appreciation of the Porirua Grand Traverse. In 2019 they were awarded the Wellington Region Community Award for sport and recreation.

“That was a big deal for us,” says Jacques. “Being recognised by the wider community is the ultimate appreciation of what the Porirua community puts into this event and to see so many turning out again in 2023 is further confirmation.”

Even more confirmation can be seen in the return of 2022 winners Lachie Brownlie and Deb Lynch. Lynch, a Porirua local and former New Zealand triathlon rep, scored her first major multisport win at last year’s PGT. In contrast to her, Nelson’s Lachie Brownlee is returning in search of his fourth PGT win. Both will need to be on their best form, however, with Lynch facing another former winner in Wellington’s Lizzy Bunckenberg, while Brownlie faces a strong line in Lynch’s brother Aaron, New Zealand based South African Bruce Hughes and another Porirua standout in Ryan Tait. But if the Lynch’s were to win their respective races, they would be the first siblings to win a major multisport event.

While the Porirua Grand Traverse attracts some of the country’s best endurance athletes, first and foremost the event is a great community occasion.

“We started the PGT to showcase Porirua’s awesome outdoors and to encourage locals to explore their own backyard more,” says Jacques. “But behind the scenes, the event also requires significant community support from Council to Whitireia Polytech, to local sponsors, to more than 100 volunteers. So, at the same time the event promotes Porirua and benefits from Porirua.”

With a fun run, multisport and duathlon races, paddling races, mountain biking, mountain running… the Porirua Grand Traverse really is an event for everyone. “Our motto,” says Jacques, is “all ages, all abilities, all amazing.”

And the 2023 event is shaping up as amazing, with over 700 entries already signed up. “I think we’ll go close to that 1000 mark again,” says Jacques. “Which after everything that everyone has been through over the past couple of years, will be hugely satisfying for organisers and entrants alike.”

The 2023 Porirua Grand Traverse is scheduled for Sunday April 2nd. For full information and online entry visit: www.poriruagrandtraverse.co.nz.

