Neighbours Aotearoa Lays Foundation For Cementing Friendships

Neighbours Aotearoa has been running all month in collaboration with Seeds to Feeds, and supported by Wellington City Council, and there are still some exciting events coming up to celebrate and help create strong and connected communities across the city.

This month has already seen events like Local Food Week turn neighbourhoods into communities, DCM hosted a Neighbours Chess Day in Te Aro Park, and Everybody Eats celebrated Pride with a Rainbow Meal.

Te Aro Eats was a hit at CubaDupa with a communal dining experience put on by all the community kai organisations in the Central City.

Coming up there’s a Multi-Cultural Backyard Cricket Festival at the Basin Reserve, and an Easter Potluck Dinner at Te Pokapū Hapori Community Centre.

Building strong communities is a top priority for Council as it lays the foundations for a more resilient city, says Deputy Mayor, Laurie Foon.

“Long-term investment and support of these events is the key to helping turn strangers into communities, and neighbourhoods into connected networks, providing a more resilient, cohesive, and safer environment for all to enjoy.

“Whether it’s through the arts, sharing kai, playing music, or taking part in sport, these events bring people together in a relaxed social gathering and create bonds for a better future.”

Key community events still to come:

1 April – Multi-Cultural Backyard Cricket Festival, hosted by ChangeMakers Resettlement Forum and Cricket Wellington at the Basin Reserve. The event is free for all to attend, and alongside free food from eight ethnic food stalls, there will be games, music, henna hand painting, face painting and more! Additionally, the New Zealand Cricket Museum will be open on the day, offering an opportunity to explore the rich history of cricket in New Zealand.

1 April – Aro Valley Fair 2023: A family friendly day of entertainment and community spirit with the main live music stage and market full of stalls and food surrounding our wonderful new community centre.

5 April – Te Pokapū Hapori Community Centre Easter Potluck Dinner for Te Aro Residents. This will be held at 105 Manners St and we’d love residents to come share kai and kōrero with fellow Te Aro Neighbours.

