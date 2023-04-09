Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Robinhood Stars Overpowered By Pulse In Auckland

Sunday, 9 April 2023, 4:56 am
Press Release: Robinhood Stars

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse defeated Robinhood Stars 58-44 in Auckland

8 April, 2023

The Robinhood Stars have endured a tough day at the office - losing to the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse 58-44 in Auckland.

The Stars were guilty of being slow out the gates and connections were rusty early, with the Pulse receiving cheap turnovers and cashing in to build a healthy lead.

The Stars did their best to disrupt the Pulse attack, but couldn't quite latch onto 50/50 balls, but the Pulse knew they'd have to work for further goals.

The pressure eventually took its toll on the Pulse and the Stars were rewarded with turnovers and went on a run late in the quarter - scoring five of the final six goals to close the gap to three, down 15-12 after quarter-time.

The Stars then produced one of their most disappointing quarters of the season.

They struggled for fluency with ball and were unable to wrestle back possession when it was lost, as the Pulse showed glimpses of why they are reigning champions, scoring goals in quick succession and stunning the Stars in the process.

The Stars fought valiantly, but went into the changing sheds frustrated at half-time - down by 12 goals, 31-19 and needing a big rev up from coach Kiri Wills if they were to get back into the contest.

The third quarter maintained a similar trend to the earlier parts of the game - with Stars struggling to string together multiple phases with ball in hand and couldn't quite break down the Pulse on defence.

When the ball found its way into the shooting circle, shooters Amorangi Malesala and Maia Wilson were strong and would make their shots count.

The Pulse maintained their advantage and went into the final period ahead 45-31.

The Stars contested a tight fourth quarter and showed promising signs - fighting to the very end and managing to tie the final quarter, which will give them a much needed momentum boost ahead of their next outing.

The Pulse finished the game with a well-deserved 58-44 win.

The Stars' next face the Avis Magic in Hamilton on Monday.
 

Robinhood Stars: 44
Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse: 58

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Robinhood Stars on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 