Aotearoa’s Only Live ASMR Show Comes To Palmy

Palmy girl Amy Atkins is bringing her live ASMR show home to Palmy for one night only.

It’s called RAW! ASMR and is scheduled for 3 May at Globe Theatre.

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response – ASMR – refers to the ‘tingling’ or static-like sensation some people experience from listening to whispering, having their hair washed at the salon, or watching specially crafted videos. It’s a phenomenon that has seen millions of videos created for YouTube with billions of views.

While ASMR is massive on YouTube, there have only been a few live shows worldwide, and RAW! ASMR is the first of its kind in New Zealand.

RAW! ASMR was created by award-winning artist Amy Atkins and directed by Sara Hirsch. It’s Atkins’ second solo show, after PERIOD., and is another comedy but this time with a focus on ASMR tingles and social media.

Amy experiences the ‘tingling’ sensation of ASMR and discovered online videos in 2018.

“There are so many ASMR videos online, but it always seems like such a solitary thing — whether the creator is sitting in a studio alone filming or you’re at home watching it by yourself. I think it all becomes a bit serious. I want to find the funny side of ASMR and bring people together to share in it and laugh together.”

Amy says RAW! ASMR is a celebration of ASMR, not a takedown.

“If people love watching ASMR they will love this show — the sounds and structure of ASMR are all there. ASMR lovers have really enjoyed the nods to YouTube ASMR culture.

“And anyone who hasn’t seen ASMR can get an insight into the unique world of ASMR while having a laugh.

“Our youngest audience member in 2022 was 7, they came with their Mum and they both adored it

“Surprisingly, middle-aged men with no ASMR knowledge have been really receptive to the show

“It’s a raucous celebration of the beauty, relaxing nature, and intimacy of YouTube ASMR videos” – Amy Atkins

“It weaves together comedy theatre, digital art, live ASMR, and clowning

“People with Misophonia might struggle if eating is their sound sensitivity!”

The Papaioea premiere season of RAW! ASMR is on at the Globe Theatre 3 May 2023 at 7pm. Book tickets to RAW! ASMR at globetheatre.co.nz. This season is part of a wider Te Ika-a-Māui North Island tour of RAW! ASMR. For all the tour dates and ticket links visit amygracelaura.com.

RAW! ASMR

Created and performed by Amy Atkins

Directed by Sara Hirsch

Devised with Booth The Clown, Bethany Miller, Jen O’Sullivan, Liz Butler, and Pája Neuhöferov.

Originally developed with the kind support of the New Zealand Fringe Festival & Creative New Zealand through the Kākano Fund.

Accolades

Outstanding Sound Design, Auckland Fringe Festival 2022

Best Solo Performance, Nelson Fringe Festival 2022

Development Award, Nelson Fringe Festival 2022

Spectacular Organised Chaos, New Zealand Fringe 2022

Nominated Best of Fest, Nelson Fringe Festival 2022

Nominated Outstanding Performer, Nelson Fringe Festival 2022

© Scoop Media

