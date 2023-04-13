SAE Auckland And Crescendo Combine Forces To Create Bright Futures For Our Rangatahi

SAE Creative Media Institute (SAE) and recording studio and social enterprise, Crescendo are proud to announce an industry partnership. The partnership brings together two prominent creative organisations, both passionate about supporting and growing the next generation of young creatives in Tāmaki Makaurau.

While this synergistic partnership will provide learning experiences for both SAE and Crescendo staff, a key element of this collaboration will be job opportunities and work experience for SAE students during and after studying. With Crescendo already providing music, creative industry and audio engineering mentoring for youth, opening up further opportunities for SAE graduates is an obvious opportunity.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Crescendo” says SAE Auckland Director, Dr Suzette Major “We're looking forward to supporting each other's organisations and the important work we both do in driving passion for the creative arts and endeavouring to build knowledge and confidence for young people with real world industry experience and training.”

Crescendo’s Chief Executive Officer, Cat Percy, agrees that the partnership will be mutually beneficial. “It will provide a positive impact on Aotearoa’s creative industries as a whole. We’ll see even stronger graduates emerging from our programmes and staff and mentors who will continue to learn, grow and share their industry knowledge. Students will have opportunities to gain hands-on experience in our ‘teaching studio’ working with clients on live audio jobs.”

The industry partnership between the SAE Auckland and Crescendo was signed this week and takes effect immediately.

About SAE

SAE Creative Media Institute (SAE) is the place for creatives and innovators. Since 1976 we’ve been the leaders in creative media education. Every year, we support students globally to develop the skills and experience needed to carve successful creative careers. Students enjoy access to the latest technology and are taught by industry-experienced faculty, while putting their skills to the test in small class environments. Our graduates become part of a highly-respected global community of creatives. In New Zealand, the SAE campus is based in Parnell, Auckland, which offers diplomas and degrees in audio, music production and film. SAE Auckland has been rated by NZQA as a Category 1 provider - the highest possible rating for a tertiary institute. SAE is a part of Navitas Pty Ltd. More information about SAE Auckland is available at auckland.sae.edu

About Crescendo

Crescendo is a recording studio and social enterprise based in Auckland. With over 20 years experience, they specialise in sound design services for local and international productions.

From audiobooks, podcasts, film & television to gaming, advertising and media. All profits from Crescendo Studio are directed back into Crescendo Trust, a registered charity that provides music mentoring and wellbeing programmes for disconnected young people aged 15-24. Both technical skills and personal development are balanced throughout their learning journey with 85% of young people transitioning to further education, training or employment. More information about Crescendo is available at www.crescendo.org.nz

