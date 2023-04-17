Manukau Symphony’s FAMILY CONCERT With Star Wars, Winners Of Aria Competition, And Youngest Ever MSO Soloist

At the tender age of 13, Shan Liu has just started his first year at Westlake Boys High School but has already performed at numerous concert halls around the world. Shan most recently won Gold in the Pacific Rim International Piano Competition, Carnegie Hall, New York, and featured in the NZSO’s Young Artist Showcase in Wellington. It will be his first time as soloist with the Manukau Symphony Orchestra this May, performing Grieg’s Piano Concerto at the Family Concert.

Showcasing a variety of styles and genres, the MSO’s Family Concert will feature the Winners of the Inaugural Nicholas Tarling Aria Competition – young NZ operatic stars Katherine Winitana, Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono and Maeve Herd will sing popular Arias by Puccini, Lehár and Korngold.

Much in-demand Guest Conductor Brent Stewart from Wellington, will guide the orchestra and audience through an array of orchestral music - from the Viennese Strauss to Star Wars, this concert will have something for all ages. MSO is proud to feature the NZ premiere of Waltz Nostalgia by Adrien DeCroy, with saxophonist Tomomi Johnston, alongside favourite tunes from West Side Story.

The Manukau Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra based in South Auckland for all ages, and is celebrating its 30th year in 2023. Special discounted ticket pricing for this concert.

The orchestra gratefully acknowledges the support of its donors, funders and supporters, including Foundation North, Auckland Council, Four Winds Foundation, Nicholas Tarling Charitable Trust, Pub Charity, Due Drop Events Centre, MultiMedia, Waka Pacific Trust.

WHAT: Manukau Symphony Orchestra Family Concert

WHEN: Sunday 21 May 2023, 5pm,

WHERE: Due Drop Events Centre, Manukau. Tickets on sale now at Eventfinda.co.nz or phone 0800 289 849

PRICING:

Family package: Two Adults and Two Children for $60.00. Regular tickets: Adults $35, Seniors $30 and children/students $5 across all reserves.

Free parking!

