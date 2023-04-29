Sports Reject WCC And Tory Whanau's Broken Promise On Ground Fee Review

Wellington sports codes today publicly released a joint letter to Mayor Tory Whanau in which they refuse to accept Wellington City Council’s intention to break an election promise to review the costs behind council sports facility fees.

Whanau’s first promise of the Wellington Mayoral campaign answered a campaign by sports codes to undertake a review of the way WCC calculates the fees it charges sports to use public parks and sport facilities. The campaign was supported by most other Wellington Council candidates, of which 13 now make up the 15 seats on Council.

In late March, Whanau wrote to the Affordable Sports for Greater Wellington group saying the review would now not take place.

The major sporting codes have written back to the Mayor to reject her letter and advise that they are now considering their next steps. See letter below.

The winning candidates who committed to undertake the review into WCC sports fees were:

· Mayor Tory Whanau

· Tamatha Paul

· Ray Chung

· Tim Brown

· John Apanowicz

· Iona Pannett

· Laurie Foon

· Nicola Young

· Sarah Free

· Rebecca Matthews

· Teri O’Neill

· Ben McNulty

· Nureddin Abdurahman

· Nīkau Wi Neera

© Scoop Media

